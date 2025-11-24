A historic date for Europe's number one tourist destination, which, upon completion of its transformation, will have roughly doubled the size of its second park, offering experiences that push the boundaries of storytelling.

MARNE-LA-VALLÉE, France, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 125 days before Walt Disney Studios Park transforms into Disney Adventure World with the opening of Adventure Way— a majestic new main avenue featuring entertainment, a brand-new attraction inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Tangled, 14 new dining locations — and the debut of an immense lake called Adventure Bay, with a breathtaking nighttime spectacular. The highlight of this expansion, the impressive brand-new World of Frozen, will fully immerse guests into the heart of the iconic films. The Kingdom of Arendelle, recreated on a life-size scale, will feature a new family-friendly attraction, a daytime show, a royal encounter with queens Anna and Elsa, interactions with beloved characters including a true-to-size Olaf made possible thanks to next-generation robotic figures demonstrated today by Walt Disney Imagineering team, a tavern, and shops. This monumental expansion is set to captivate and amaze guests at every turn.

On March 29, 2026, World of Frozen – along with many new experiences – will open within Disney Adventure World, the reimagined second park at Disneyland® Paris.

While Disneyland Park continues to evolve by bringing the magic of timeless stories and enchanted tales to life, the destination's second park - now reimagined - will transport guests into the worlds inspired by Disney Animation, Pixar Animation Studios, and Marvel Studios films they love where they can experience unforgettable adventures. Renamed Disney Adventure World from March 29, 2026, it will welcome guests to three spectacular immersive lands: the new World of Frozen, the colorful Worlds of Pixar, and the epic Marvel Avengers Campus, which will later be joined by a fourth immersive world inspired by the classic Disney Animation film The Lion King.

The transformation of more than 90% of the second park's offerings since 2002 illustrates the ongoing ambition of Disneyland® Paris to reinvent itself and enhance the guest experience. As Natacha Rafalski, Présidente of Disneyland® Paris, explains: "March 29, 2026 will mark a historic milestone for Disneyland® Paris with the transformation of our second park into Disney Adventure World, and the opening of its spectacular new expansion, featuring World of Frozen. With this step, we're pursuing the most ambitious transformation in our resort's history, pushing the boundaries of storytelling and inviting guests to live their own adventures in the extraordinary worlds of Disney Animation, Pixar, and Marvel. This marks a new era for Europe's number one tourist destination, filled with deeper storytelling, stronger emotions, and unforgettable moments. Supported by our €2 billion investment plan, this expansion reflects a bold creative vision, made possible thanks to the talent of Walt Disney Imagineering and the passion of our Cast Members who bring our stories to life through their dedication and creativity. Together, we're reinventing how our guests experience Disney Animation, Pixar, and Marvel worlds, bringing to life the emotions that only Disney can inspire."

SOURCE Disney Experiences