Startling Results Show More Than 6 Out of 10 Believe the Myth That Poor Diet and Lack of Exercise Cause Cellulite and 90% of Women Spent Up to $1,000 on Creams and Gadgets Looking for a Solution

New Awareness Campaign Launches to Address Myths and Facts About Cellulite, Encouraging Women to Understand Its Root Cause and Stop Wasting Time and Money on Ineffective Treatments

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on National Cellulite Day, Revelle Aesthetics, a VC-backed Silicon Valley FemTech company, launched The Naked Truth about Cellulite™ campaign to expose the myths about cellulite, a common skin condition affecting up to 90% of women,2 yet only 7% even know what primarily causes cellulite.3 The campaign further aims to empower women to stop wasting time and money on ineffective treatments that don't work, and talk to a medical aesthetic provider about a real solution for unwanted cellulite.

On National Cellulite Day, New Omnibus Survey Results Reveal Cellulite Myths and Find Nearly 80% of Women with Cellulite on Their Buttocks and Thighs State Creams and Gadgets Don’t Work Over the Long Term¹

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9288451-revelle-aesthetics-aveli-the-naked-truth-about-cellulite-campaign/

The campaign addresses the results of an omnibus survey of more than 1,500 women, ages 18 and over with cellulite on their thighs and buttocks, and reveals misconceptions about cellulite, including that it's primarily caused by poor diet and lack of exercise. In addition, the survey found nearly 80% of women state that creams and gadgets don't work over the long term, sending a wake-up call to the $3 billion topical cellulite treatment annual market.4

The campaign also features success stories from real women – including Angela B. (50), Valerie K. (42), Diana W. (36), and Erika G. (35) – who chose Revelle's innovative cellulite treatment Avéli®, an FDA-cleared, in-office treatment that addresses the root cause of cellulite, specifically the stiff, tough, fibrous bands that pull on the skin. Avéli® is clinically proven to release the bands that cause cellulite in one treatment, delivering fast, long-lasting results.5,6 Avéli® is now available in more than 700 aesthetic practices nationwide and has a 92% RealSelf "worth it" rating.7 Avéli® also won the prestigious 2024 NewBeauty Award for "Best Minimally Invasive Cellulite Treatment" for the second year in a row.

"National Cellulite Day is about celebrating women feeling confident, radiant, and free in their bodies with and without cellulite," said Caroline Van Hove, President & CEO of Revelle Aesthetics. "The results of our nationwide survey show that hundreds of women are needlessly spending thousands of dollars on creams and gadgets that don't deliver the results they promise. Our goal is to provide women with literally the naked truth about what causes cellulite, why they should feel comfortable talking about it with their providers if it negatively impacts them, and how Avéli® delivers on its promise."

The Naked Truth about Cellulite™ Omnibus Survey Results1

An omnibus survey was fielded between August 20 and 26, 2024, among 2,515 women aged 18+, with 62% (1,565) identifying themselves as having cellulite on their thighs and buttocks, and nearly a third have bought creams, lotions, or gadgets to try to get rid of it. The statistically significant findings reveal the following:

Cellulite impacts daily life, including women's clothing choices, with 61% avoiding wearing shorts, swimsuits, or light-colored leggings due to their cellulite





More than 6 out of 10 (62%) believe the myth that lifestyle choices, such as poor diet and lack of exercise, primarily cause cellulite, resulting in women unnecessarily blaming themselves for the skin condition





90% of women who bought creams, lotions, and gadgets to try to get rid of their cellulite have spent up to $1,000 looking for a solution





looking for a solution Nearly 80% of women who bought creams, lotions, and gadgets to try to get rid of their cellulite state they don't work over the long term

This data supports the need for The Naked Truth about Cellulite™ campaign, which includes educational materials and social/digital advertisements encouraging women with unwanted cellulite to ditch the creams and gadgets that don't deliver the results they promise and go to TheNakedTruthAboutCellulite.com to learn about the root cause of cellulite, hear patient success stories, find an Avéli® provider, and receive a $250 e-Gift card for an Avéli® treatment completed between September 5 and October 31, 2024.

"This bold campaign is exciting because it exposes the myths that stop women from knowing the root cause of cellulite, why creams and gadgets will never work, and why Avéli® is a breakthrough treatment option," said Dr. Ashley Amalfi, a leading board-certified plastic surgeon, partner at Quatela Center for Plastic Surgery in Rochester, NY, and Chair of the Women in Plastic Surgery Forum. "As an Avéli® provider and a satisfied Avéli® patient myself, I know first hand how this one-time, in-office treatment delivers fast, real results that last,6 with little to no downtime."

ABOUT CELLULITE AND AVÉLI®

Cellulite is a common skin condition affecting up to 90% of women of different weights, body types, fitness levels, and diets.2 It is an anatomical condition under the skin that appears when stiff, tough, fibrous bands between the skin and muscle pull on the skin to create dents, divots, and dimples.5 As such, it cannot be solved with topical treatments, yet $3 billion is spent each year on cellulite creams and gadgets3 that don't work.

Women with unwanted cellulite state their lives are negatively impacted, including feeling self-conscious, insecure, frustrated, ashamed, and too embarrassed to speak to their aesthetic provider about their unwanted cellulite.8 Avéli® was developed to help lessen the physical and mental impact cellulite can have on women and finally deliver the meaningful results women want. It is the first and only cellulite device that allows a provider to identify and release the major underlying cause of cellulite – stiff, tough, fibrous bands that pull on the skin (septa bands) – and confirm the release in real-time. Avéli® is a minimally invasive treatment that has been clinically shown in a 12-month observational study to deliver lasting reduction in cellulite on the buttocks and thighs in a single in-office procedure that takes about an hour with local numbing and little to no downtime.

Avéli® provider, cosmetic surgeon, and dermatologist Mary-Margaret Kober, MD, FAAD, at Denver-based Jack Zamora MD Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetics, said: "I've treated women with Avéli® as both a stand-alone cellulite treatment and as part of their lower body rejuvenation journey. Not only have they been happy with their results, but many are celebrating their one- and two-year Avéli® anniversaries. I'm delighted this campaign is featuring success stories from women who have benefitted from Avéli® and that it's empowering women to get the truth about what causes cellulite and how to effectively treat it."

ABOUT REVELLE AESTHETICS

Revelle Aesthetics is a Silicon Valley–based FemTech company focused on innovating smart solutions that address the root causes of women's most bothersome aesthetic concerns. The company is committed to developing precision technologies that deliver meaningful results for women and reliable outcomes for physicians. Revelle Aesthetics' first device, Avéli®, is FDA-cleared for long-term reduction in the appearance of cellulite in the buttock and thigh areas of adult females as supported by clinical data demonstrating treatment benefits through one year of observation. Founded in 2018 and based in Mountain View, California, Revelle Aesthetics is a privately held company backed by top-tier venture capital firms New Enterprise Associates and KCK Medtech. For more information, visit www.RevelleAesthetics.com.

Media Contact:

Suzanne Haber

[email protected], 917-531-6953

References

1 Full Omnibus Survey, conducted by YouGov on behalf of Avéli®, available upon request. Total sample size was 4,901 adults, of whom 2,515 were women and 1,565 were women with lower body cellulite. Fieldwork was undertaken between August 20 and 26, 2024. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (ages 18+).

2 Emanuele E. Cellulite: advances in treatment: facts and controversies. Clin Dermatol. 2013;31(6):725-30.

3 Data on file, Revelle Aesthetics, Inc.

4 https://datahorizzonresearch.com/anti-cellulite-care-products-market-3149

5 Stevens WG, et al. Aesthet Surg J. 2022;42(8):937-945.

6 Stevens WG, et al. Aesthet Surg J. 2023;43(4):455-466.

7 RealSelf.com rating downloaded 8.27.24.

8 Data on file, Revelle Aesthetics, Inc.

SOURCE Revelle Aesthetics, Inc. on behalf of Avéli®