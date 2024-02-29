On National Horse Protection Day, March 1, Congressional Day of Action Unites Wild Horse Advocates To Tell Congress to Halt The Helicopters

It's Time to Ban Helicopter Roundups of Wild Horses in America's West

Leading up to National Horse Protection Day on March 1, 2024, the nation's top wild horse conservation organization is virtually uniting advocates across America and sending a unified message to Congress: prioritize horse protection over cruel helicopter roundups.

"We are leading a nationwide Day of Action to tell Congress to ban the use of helicopters to round up wild horses by supporting the Wild Horse and Burro Protection Act, H.R. 3656, led by Nevada's US Rep. Dina Titus," said Suzanne Roy, Executive Director of the American Wild Horse Campaign .

Wild horses in America's West face the reality of a summer 2022 helicopter roundup. Photo Credit: WilsonAxpe PhotoAdvocacy

"In 1971, Congress unanimously granted wild horses federal protection akin to the bald eagle. Sadly, successive administrations have failed to uphold America's promise of freedom for these iconic animals. It's time to halt the helicopters and refocus on sustainable in-the-wild conservation."

Roy also expressed thanks to Reps. Steve Cohen (Tenn-D.) and David Schweikert (Ariz-R.) and the 16 additional cosponsors of H.R. 3656.

This Day of Action follows a deadly helicopter roundup season this winter that has resulted in 71 wild horse deaths and the roundup and removal of more than 7,000 wild horses and burros – including over 1,000 foals – from the wild.

National Horse Protection Day is the day for wild horse supporters to voice support on social media – (#KeepWildHorsesWild and #HaltTheHelicopters) and sign their names to AWHC's letter calling on Congress to support H.R. 3656 the Wild Horse & Burro Protection Act (2023-2024).

Today, AWHC is also announcing it will become American Wild Horse Conservation, reflective of the organization's efforts to reform wild horse and burro protection across the American West, improve and expand protected natural habitats like in Fish Springs, Nevada, and set the conservation standard through the world's leading wild horse fertility control initiative.

"American Wild Horse Conservation is more than a campaign. We are creating a new model for wild horse protection through sustainable in-the-wild conservation," said Roy.

Today, American Wild Horse Conservation's media center will launch featuring a press reel/B-roll for members of the press, which can be found here (password: AWHCMedia). On Thursday, the organization will unveil a new website and inform advocates how they can support a new model to protect wild horses.

American Wild Horse Conservation

American Wild Horse Conservation (AWHC) champions humane, in-the-wild protection of the nation's wild horses and burros on our public lands. AWHC is modernizing wild horse and burro conservation across the American West, expanding protected natural habitats in places like Fish Springs, Nevada, and setting the conservation standard through the world's leading wild horse fertility control initiative. We are proving that new science-based models for wild horse and burro protection exist and are humane, cost-effective, and scalable.

