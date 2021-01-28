On National Women Physicians Day, Cypress Celebrates All The Female Physicians Who Take Work, Family, And Finances Into Their Own Hands

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- February 3rd is National Women Physicians Day – an annual observance celebrating and spotlighting the women who care for the health and wellbeing of the American public. They are medical doctors who spend countless hours talking with patients, learning their histories, and putting a plan of care in place so that each patient can reach new optimal levels of health.

One recent study published in The New England Journal of Medicine (October 1, 2020) found that female primary care physicians spend an average of 15.7% more time in direct patient care per visit than their male counterparts. Longer appointments can lead to fewer patients, which – in this era of volume-based insurance payments – can lead to lower revenue for those women physicians.

Cypress, a membership medicine company based in Franklin, Tennessee, is taking this opportunity to celebrate all female physicians who put patient care first while putting the spotlight on those who have taken their career, their finances, and their lives back into their own hands through membership medicine.

Membership medicine is a care model in which physicians give more time and attention to patients as a result of smaller patient panels. Patients pay an annual fee in return for long-term personalized wellness plans and enhanced program services. Many female physicians are making the move to this style of practice so that they can spend more time with each patient (usually 45 minutes to an hour) to ensure a comprehensive approach to overall wellness.

"The women who are affiliated with Cypress are incredible physicians, who have the primary goal of providing personalized and comprehensive care for their patients with unrivaled services and communication," said Julie Robinson, CEO of Cypress. "But they are also wives, mothers, and primary sources of income for their families. Our company works hard to ensure that those goals are accomplished and more."

Visit YouTube.com/YourCypress for a special National Women Physicians Day message and more. For more information on membership medicine, please contact Cypress at 855-493-7477 or YourCypress.com.

ABOUT CYPRESS

Cypress is a diversified team of experts that specializes in guiding physicians who desire to convert their traditional practice to Membership Medicine. The company, based in Franklin, TN, provides the direction, marketing, sales, ongoing legal review, and overall support for practice transitions and beyond.

SOURCE Cypress

Related Links

https://www.yourcypress.com

