On November 7, Jumpstart to Celebrate Power of Early Reading at 14th Annual Read for the Record® with First Lady Lauren Baker, Representative Tram T. Nguyen, and Award-Winning Author/Illustrator Oge Mora

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumpstart for Young Children, a national early education organization, hosts its annual early literacy campaign this fall, bringing together millions around the country to read this year's book, Thank You, Omu! by Oge Mora, on the same day. Jumpstart's Boston headquarters will host a celebration on Read for the Record Day including over 200 Boston Public School pre-schoolers for a special morning of readings and children's activities. Thank You, Omu! is a Caldecott Honor Book and Oge Mora is the winner of the Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe New Talent Illustrator Award.

WHEN: Thursday, November 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: Boston Children's Museum, 308 Congress Street, Boston, MA 02210

WHO: Jumpstart for Young Children CEO Naila Bolus, TJX Companies, Boston Children's Museum, First Lady Lauren Baker, Representative Tram T. Nguyen, Author and Illustrator Oge Mora

WHY: Literacy development is closely tied to children's earliest experiences with books and stories and lays the foundation for all future learning—yet all children do not have access to high-quality books. Jumpstart's Read for the Record campaign sparks a global movement each year in order to raise awareness about the importance of early literacy by bringing millions together to read the same book on the same day. The impact of literacy development is tied to kindergarten success, high school graduation rates, higher earned salaries, and research demonstrates that high-quality early education provides the greatest social return investment documented in social science.

Photo-Op: Read-aloud to children, design a gratitude mural, book giveaways, book activities.

