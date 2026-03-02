On Our Own of Frederick County Awarded $192,578 RAMP Grant to Expand Bilingual Peer Pathways to Recovery and Employment -- Focused on Frederick's Golden Mile "ENOUGH" Area

FREDERICK, Md., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Our Own of Frederick County announced today , that it has been approved for $192,578.32 through the Rural Advancement for Maryland Peers (RAMP) grant program administered by the Maryland Department of Labor, supporting a project titled "The Peer Empowerment Partnership: Bilingual Pathways to Recovery and Employment." Funding February 1, 2026.

On Our Own of Frederick County

On Our Own of Frederick County will implement this project in partnership with Spanish Speaking Community of Maryland (SSCM), with a primary focus on the Maryland Frederick "ENOUGH" area in the Golden Mile economic corridor of Frederick County—strengthening rural access to peer-led recovery supports and workforce pathways, especially for individuals and families who are best served through bilingual and culturally responsive engagement.

"Peer support is built on hope, relationship, and lived experience," said Neil Donnelly, Executive Director of On Our Own of Frederick County. "This RAMP grant helps us expand bilingual pathways to recovery and employment—so more people can access support that is welcoming, respectful, and grounded in dignity—particularly in communities where the need is high and access can be limited."

Maria Herrera, Executive Director of Spanish Speaking Community of Maryland, added: "This partnership is about truly meeting people where they are—in their language, their culture, and within the realities they navigate every day. By focusing on the ENOUGH area of the Golden Mile, we are intentionally reaching Spanish-speaking families where trust matters most, connecting them to peer support, vital resources, and meaningful pathways toward stability, wellness, and renewed opportunity."

The Maryland Department of Labor, Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning, approved the award and noted the program's goal to help expand the rural peer recovery workforce and enhance access to behavioral health services across Maryland.

What this means for Frederick County and Maryland's peer community

Through The Peer Empowerment Partnership: Bilingual Pathways to Recovery and Employment, On Our Own of Frederick County and SSCM will work to:

Expand peer recovery workforce pathways and employment supports in rural communities

and employment supports in rural communities Strengthen bilingual outreach and engagement so more individuals can access peer-led recovery support

so more individuals can access peer-led recovery support Increase connection to community-based behavioral health and recovery resources

Concentrate implementation and learning in the Frederick ENOUGH area to better reach underserved residents

to better reach underserved residents Share best practices and learnings with Maryland's peer-led network to strengthen the field statewide

"This is a meaningful win for the peer recovery movement in Maryland," Donnelly added. "We're grateful to the Maryland Department of Labor and to the many peer leaders and partners who make this work possible. We look forward to sharing outcomes and lessons learned with On Our Own of Maryland's affiliated peer network so this investment can strengthen the broader field."

Call to our peer network (On Our Own of Maryland affiliates)

On Our Own of Frederick County and SSCM will share implementation updates, learnings, and early outcomes as the project launches. Affiliates interested in collaborating, sharing best practices, or exploring bilingual peer pathway models—especially those serving similar economic corridors—are encouraged to connect.

About On Our Own of Frederick County

On Our Own of Frederick County is a peer-led Wellness and Recovery Center serving adults with mental health and substance use challenges through peer support, groups, community connection, and recovery-oriented services grounded in lived experience.

About Spanish Speaking Community of Maryland (SSCM)

Spanish Speaking Community of Maryland works to support and empower Spanish-speaking individuals and families through culturally responsive services, community connection, and advocacy—bridging access to resources that strengthen wellness, stability, and opportunity.

About RAMP

Rural Advancement for Maryland Peers (RAMP) is a funding initiative supporting expansion of the rural peer recovery workforce and improving access to behavioral health supports across Maryland.

SOURCE On Our Own of Frederick County