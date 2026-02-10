On Parkland Anniversary, Federal and State Lawmakers Push for School Safety Legislation

Bipartisan Legislation Brings 26 States Together for 'Make Our Schools Safe Week'

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, lawmakers and advocates gathered on Capitol Hill and in state capitols across the country, pledging to bolster school safety by participating in Make Our Schools Safe Week, marking the eighth anniversary of the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

As U.S. Lawmakers are considering a bipartisan federal bill aimed at establishing national school safety standards, named "Alyssa's Act" (H.R. 6809), bill sponsor Rep. Burgess Owens (UT-4) held a press conference alongside co-sponsors, students, safety professionals and advocates to advance this legislation establishing national school safety standards.

The legislation provides guidelines for emergency response systems, digital campus maps, and other measures to support faster, more effective responses in any crisis. The bipartisan federal bill is modeled after "Alyssa's Law," named for Alyssa Alhadeff, a victim of the 2018 Parkland shooting. Alyssa's Law has passed in ten states: Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington, and is being considered in 16 others.

In the wake of their daughter's death, Lori and Dr. Ilan Alhadeff founded the national non-profit Make Our Schools Safe, a movement dedicated to driving and guiding best practices for school safety. On Valentine's Day, the shooting anniversary, their family transforms grief into advocacy, honoring Alyssa with a call to action for school safety.

"Had this technology existed eight years ago, our daughter might still be alive today," said Lori Alhadeff, Co-Founder of Make Our Schools Safe. "After years of relentless research and advocacy, we have learned that every second counts – Time=LifeSM. I am profoundly grateful to the courageous lawmakers leading this charge. It's more than legislation - it's a lifeline to save countless children and forever change the culture of safety in schools."

Students, families and Congressional lawmakers across 26 states are united in taking action to advance this pivotal legislation. Learn more about Alyssa's Law and Make Our Schools Safe Day at https://makeourschoolssafe.org.

About Make Our Schools Safe

Make Our Schools Safe is a 501(c)(3) national non-profit organization dedicated to protecting students and teachers at school. Founded by Lori and Dr. Ilan Alhadeff, the parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre victim Alyssa Alhadeff, Make Our Schools Safe's mission is to empower students and staff to help create and maintain a culture of safety and vigilance in a secure school environment.

