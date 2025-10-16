ON PATROL: LIVE ON REELZ+ STREAMING SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE ON APPLE TV

REELZ+ Now Available on Every Major Streaming Device



Live Policing on the Hit Series "On Patrol: Live " Hosted by Dan Abrams Anchors the App as the Series Airs LIVE Every Friday and Saturday Night on REELZ



Full On Demand Access to REELZ Programming Includes a Growing List of Now More Than 300 Episodes of "On Patrol: Live" Along with its Lead-in "On Patrol: First Shift"

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REELZ today announced REELZ+ is now available on all major streaming devices as it joins the lineup on Apple TV. Now Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV owners, along with subscribers through Prime Video, iOS, Android and more can join cable and satellite subscribers to watch On Patrol: Live LIVE on REELZ every Friday and Saturday night. Additionally, all streaming subscribers have full access to REELZ on demand programming along with even more law enforcement related content. On Patrol: Live is the #1 entertainment program on cable and airs on REELZ every Friday and Saturday night as the show follows law enforcement officers live on patrol from across the country with more than 50 cameras.

The expanded availability for REELZ+ comes on the heels of the network celebrating its 300th episode of On Patrol: Live and the recent announcement naming Matt Greenberg as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Growth for the network's streaming platform REELZ+. Greenberg joined the network with the aim of accelerating the streaming platform's subscriber growth and expanding its digital footprint as a way to augment its traditional distribution on cable, satellite and telco platforms.

"Fans want easy, instant access to the shows they love, and now with Apple TV, REELZ+ is available on every major streaming device," said Matt Greenberg, SVP of Marketing and Growth at REELZ+. "Whether you're tuning in for live policing on On Patrol: Live or catching up on your favorite REELZ originals, watching has never been simpler or more seamless."

New viewers via REELZ+ on Apple TV can look forward to riding along with the rest of OP Nation this weekend, Friday, October 17 and Saturday, October 18, for special episodes of On Patrol: Live as host Dan Abrams rides on location with the Daytona Beach Police Department during Florida's 33rd Annual Biketoberfest.

About REELZ+

REELZ+ is the network's first ever direct-to-consumer streaming app and subscription service available to subscribers in the United States for $4.99 per month or a special introductory offer of $49.99 per year. REELZ+ is available on Prime Video, Fire TV, Roku, iOS, Android, Apple TV, reelzplus.com and soon on other platforms. For viewers who already get REELZ as part of a cable or satellite subscription the REELZ+ app is available at no additional charge through an industry standard authentication process.

REELZ+ provides subscribers the live, linear REELZ network and access to a library full of original documentaries and series including On Patrol: Live, On Patrol: First Shift, Autopsy: The Last Hours of…, Gangsters: America's Most Evil, Breaking the Band, Hollywood Hillbillies and Murder Made Me Famous as well as real life series Jail.



About REELZ—REAL LIVES. REAL STORIES. REAL CELEBRITIES. ®

REELZ is a leading independent television network that is home to the hit original series On Patrol: Live that follows law enforcement officers live from a diverse mix of police departments and sheriff offices across America. REELZ original programming is focused on real people in revealing stories ranging from the critically acclaimed and award-winning The Kennedys to Autopsy: The Last Hours of… and the network is also home to true crime stories and law enforcement action including Gangsters: America's Most Wanted, COPS, COPS Reloaded and Jail that take place in real communities across America.

REELZ is available in more than 54 million homes on DIRECTV (238), DISH Network (299), Verizon FiOS TV (692HD), AT&T U-verse (799/1799HD) and Xfinity, Spectrum, Optimum, Mediacom, Peacock, Philo, Freecast, DIRECTV Stream, Dish Sling, Frndly TV and many other cable systems and major streaming services nationwide including REELZ+. Find REELZ in your area by visiting www.reelz.com. If REELZ is not available, or not in HD, on your cable or telco provider, we encourage viewers to call them and ask for it. Owned by Hubbard Media Group, REELZ is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM with national ad sales based in New York City with offices in Chicago and Los Angeles.

REELZ library programing is available to hundreds of millions of viewers every month via major streaming FAST channel platforms such as REELZ+, Prime Video, Fire TV, Peacock, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus, Google TV, Hisense Smart TVs, Vizio and Xumo.

As one of the last truly independent television networks remaining in today's media landscape REELZ has created the Independence Happens Here® website to help keep free thought and innovation alive by highlighting the importance of independent businesses. The website can be found at http://IndependenceHappensHere.com.

