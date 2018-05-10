On Point Loyalty Appoints Evert de Boer as Managing Partner

Over the course of his career, Mr. De Boer has advised a wide range of airline clients, covering both full-service as well as low-cost carriers, on developing structural and financial strategies for the airline loyalty programs. Mr. De Boer has authored several publications on airline loyalty including his 2017 pioneering book Strategy in Airline Loyalty.

A native of the Netherlands, Mr. De Boer has lived and worked in the Netherlands, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, and is currently based in Singapore.

On his new role, On Point Loyalty Managing Partner Evert de Boer said, "I am very excited to continue this journey for On Point Loyalty. I have no doubt that, as airlines are increasingly realizing the value of their frequent flyer program, On Point Loyalty can bring unrivalled expertise to help airlines find the right strategy and structure, and unlock their true value."

About On Point Loyalty, LLC

On Point Loyalty (www.onpointloyalty.com) is a global management consulting and capital firm focused on airline loyalty, frequent flyer programs and travel technology companies. As a cutting-edge, boutique company, On Point Loyalty has the flexibility and nimbleness to deliver on a wide variety of engagements within the airline loyalty industry.

Recent On Point Loyalty research examined public information on over 170 airlines around the world to determine an estimated value for each airline's loyalty program. Over 50 variables relating to the airline, loyalty program, credit card industry and local market dynamics were incorporated into On Point Loyalty's proprietary valuation algorithms. This pioneering report gives a unique view on the value generated by these somewhat opaque marketing businesses which are important ancillary revenue contributors for airlines. The report is available here: http://www.onpointloyalty.com

