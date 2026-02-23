On-Premise Computer Rentals Now Self-Serve: Skorppio Launches Platform with NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs

New platform delivers enterprise-grade servers, AI systems, workstations, and laptops on flexible terms for AI startups, VFX studios, educational institutions, and research teams

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skorppio , a new self-serve platform for on-premise high-performance computer rentals, launches today with a fleet of workload-qualified, enterprise-grade systems available for delivery nationwide. The platform serves AI startups, ML developers, VFX studios, simulation teams, and research organizations that need bare-metal compute on-premise, without ownership costs, cloud lock-in, or long-term contracts.

Temporary access to high-performance, on-premise hardware has traditionally offered limited options: purchasing infrastructure requires extended lead times and significant capital investment, while public cloud solutions often reduce margins, predictability, and control. Skorppio addresses this gap with an on-demand, flexible rental model for enterprise-grade compute, broadening how organizations secure critical infrastructure.

Skorppio's rental fleet spans performance laptops, multi-GPU professional workstations, NVIDIA DGX-class enterprise AI systems, and GPU servers. A PNY Pro partnership enables Skorppio to provide NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs (including the RTX 6000 PRO) and AMD processors (EPYC, Threadripper PRO, and Ryzen). Unique to Skorppio, its flagship workstation delivers up to 786 GB of VRAM and is engineered to run on standard electrical circuits, with no specialized power infrastructure required, bringing enterprise-grade AI compute into conventional office environments. Both current- and previous-generation systems are available to match a range of performance requirements and budgets.

Founder and CEO Jonathan Goldstein began his career as a Network Systems Administrator at a global bank before founding a creative technology agency that built large-scale installations for Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies including General Motors, YouTube, and Amazon Studios, as well as global music artists including Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Alicia Keys.

"Access to performance compute has gotten expensive enough that teams end up buying what they can afford or what's available quickly, instead of what the work demands," said Founder and CEO Jonathan Goldstein. "Skorppio delivers dedicated, workflow-built systems with bare-metal performance, on ultra-flexible terms, without the cost of ownership."

Through a digital-first experience on web and mobile, users can access real-time pricing and curated KIT Collections. Pre-built assemblies, such as AI Startup Dev Kits, Simulation Packs, and VFX Render Farm configurations, are validated against real-world workloads by domain experts, including PhD-level AI researchers and VFX technical directors. KITs ship with the necessary infrastructure components, such as high-speed interconnects, fiber optics, and network switches, to speed deployment.

The launch follows a successful pre-seed investment. Later this year, Skorppio plans to introduce a program that provides compute resources to early-stage AI startups in exchange for equity, bringing an incubator model to high-performance infrastructure.

For more information and to reserve early access, visit skorppio.com .

About Skorppio Founded in 2024 in Los Angeles, Skorppio is a self-serve rental platform for on-premise high-performance computing with nationwide delivery. The company delivers servers, enterprise AI systems, GPU workstations, and performance laptops to AI startups, ML developers, VFX studios, and innovators across industries. Every configuration is curated and validated with leading domain experts. Skorppio provides an alternative to cloud computing with transparent pricing, no lock-in, and compute that scales on customers' terms.

