On Q Property Management Expands to Austin as Long-Term Rental Market Surges

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Austin's long-term rental market continues to surge alongside the city's explosive population growth, On Q Property Management is positioning itself to capture a key segment of Central Texas's evolving housing landscape. The Arizona-based property management firm has officially opened its second Texas location in Austin, marking a strategic expansion into one of the nation's hottest rental markets.

On Q Austin, located at 2631 Gattis School Rd Ste 100, Round Rock, TX 78664, follows the successful launch of the company's Dallas-area office in 2023 and reflects growing investor demand for professional property management as Austin's long-term rental sector matures.

Founded in 2010, On Q Property Management has built its reputation on innovation, transparency, and an unusual flat-rate fee structure that hasn't changed in over 15 years. The company now manages more than 7,000 properties nationwide, including over 1,000 in Texas alone—and sees Austin's blend of tech workers, university housing demand, and tourism activity as essential to its growth strategy.

"Every office we open starts from the ground up," said Matt Medonich, regional manager at On Q Property Management in Texas. "We hire locally, invest in the community, and build a team that understands the unique character of each market. Austin is no exception. Our property managers, inspectors, and support staff all call Central Texas home."

With Formula 1, South by Southwest, and a steady influx of corporate relocations, Austin has become a magnet for real estate investors seeking long-term rental income. On Q's entrance comes at a pivotal moment as property owners navigate evolving city regulations while maximizing returns in a competitive market.

"Austin isn't just growing—it's transforming," said Rebekah Oquendo, property manager at On Q Property Management in Austin. "We're seeing investors from across the country buying properties here specifically for long-term rentals, and they need local expertise to navigate licensing, optimize occupancy, and maintain quality standards. That's where we come in."

On Q has developed its own in-house technology platform, including maintenance management software, digital inspection tools, and intuitive owner portals that provide real-time updates—critical for investors managing properties remotely. The company's secure property lockers at each office location have become a client favorite, allowing 24/7 key access for contractors, cleaning crews, and turnovers without coordination headaches.

The firm's service model emphasizes consistency across markets while adapting to local needs—what Medonich describes as "Marriott-style reliability with neighborhood-level expertise," particularly valuable for long-term rental owners who need dependable service at scale.

As of 2025, On Q employs more than 100 individuals across its four offices and is actively hiring in Austin for property manager, maintenance coordinator, leasing agent, and support staff positions.

