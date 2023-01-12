On-Road Motorcycles Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Reach $82.02 Billion by 2026 at a 10.3% CAGR

Jan 12, 2023, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "On-Road Motorcycles Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global on-road motorcycles market is expected to grow from $50.32 billion in 2021 to $55.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The on-road motorcycles market is expected to grow to $82.02 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the on-road motorcycles market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in on-road motorcycles market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The rising number of motorbike sports users is expected to propel the growth of the on-road motorcycle market going forward. Motorbike sport is a broad field that encompasses all sporting aspects of motorcycling. In motorbike racing and other motorbike sports, on-road bikes are used as they are much faster than off-road bikes and motorbike sports users use their on-road motorcycles for riding around the pits or staging areas of a motocross races and other motorbike sports.
For instance, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), a US-based non-profit organization, registration for the sports bike segment in the United States, raised from 4.17 lakh in 2019 to 4.31 lakh in 2022. Therefore, the rising number of motorbike sports users is driving the on-road motorcycle market.
Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the on-road motorcycle market. Major companies operating in the on-road motorcycle market are developing new products to sustain their position in the on-road motorcycle market.
For instance, in August 2019, Revolt Intellicorp, an India-based automotive company operating in the on-road motorcycles market launched AI-enabled electric bikes, the Revolt RV 400 and RV 300, which is an on-road street bike with unique features including a top speed of 85 km/hr and a removable battery pack, a connected helmet, with inbuilt speakers and microphone, which can be used to activate the motorcycle via voice commands, also offers riders a choice to change the sound of the electric bike.
In April 2020, TVS Motor Company, an India-based motorcycle manufacturing company, acquired The Norton Motorcycle Company Limited for the deal amount of $19.15 million. Through this acquisition, TVS Motor Company aims to scale globally and strengthen its product portfolio to cater to the needs of its customers. The Norton Motorcycle Company Limited is a UK-based on-road motorcycle manufacturing brand, with a portfolio that includes the first road bikes based on race bikes, V4SS and V4RR.
The countries covered in the on-road motorcycles market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
