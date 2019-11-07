ON Semiconductor CEO Keith Jackson Elected Chair of Semiconductor Industry Association

"It is a great pleasure to welcome SIA's outstanding leadership team for 2020: Keith Jackson of ON Semiconductor and Bob Bruggeworth of Qorvo," said John Neuffer, SIA President and CEO. "Keith is an accomplished and well-respected industry mainstay with a strong background in semiconductor technology. Bob is a dedicated industry leader and a superb advocate for semiconductor priorities. Together, their skills and experience will be a tremendous asset to SIA as we move the ball forward on policy priorities of great significance to our industry."

Jackson has more than 30 years of semiconductor industry experience and began serving as President, CEO, and Director of ON Semiconductor in November 2002. Before joining ON Semiconductor, he was with Fairchild, serving as Executive Vice President and General Manager, Analog, Mixed Signal, and Configurable Products Groups, and was head of its Integrated Circuits Group. Previously, Jackson served as President and a Member of the Board of Directors of Tritech Microelectronics in Singapore and worked for National Semiconductor Corporation, most recently as Vice President and General Manager of the Analog and Mixed Signal division. He also held various positions at Texas Instruments Incorporated, including engineering and management positions, from 1973 to 1986. Jackson earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Southern Methodist University.

"Amid mounting global trade unrest and rising overseas competition, smart government policies are needed now more than ever to ensure continued U.S. leadership in semiconductor technology," said Jackson. "Our industry speaks with one voice through SIA to promote our interests in Washington and capitals around the world, and I look forward to helping guide that effort as 2020 SIA Chair."

Bruggeworth served as President and CEO of RFMD from January 2003 to December 2014, prior to the merger of RFMD and TriQuint to form Qorvo. He was previously President of RFMD from June 2002 until January 2003. Before this, he was also Vice President and then President of RFMD's wireless products group. Prior to joining RFMD in September 1999, Bruggeworth held various leadership positions at AMP Inc., a supplier of electrical and electronic connection devices, serving most recently as Vice President of Global Computer and Consumer Electronics. He is a graduate of Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

"It is an honor to serve as 2020 SIA Vice Chair," Bruggeworth said. "Semiconductor technology is critical to America's economy, national security, and global technology leadership. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues at SIA to advance policies that strengthen the semiconductor industry and our country."

Media Contact

Dan Rosso

Semiconductor Industry Association

202-446-1719

drosso@semiconductors.org

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America's top export industries and a key driver of America's economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors – the tiny chips that enable modern technologies – power incredible products and services that have transformed our lives and our economy. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million workers in the United States, and U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $209 billion in 2018. SIA members account for nearly 95 percent of all U.S. semiconductor industry sales. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

SOURCE Semiconductor Industry Association

Related Links

http://www.sia-online.org

