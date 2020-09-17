On September 18th, Hamburger Stand Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day with Buy 1 Get 1 FREE Offer
Present coupon at time of purchase to receive one of the chain's delicious, juicy Cheeseburgers for FREE
Sep 17, 2020, 08:00 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamburger Stand is honoring one of America's favorite foods with a deal so delicious, it'll have you seeing double! On September 18th, buy a Cheeseburger at Hamburger Stand to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day and get 1 FREE with coupon! Cheeseburgers are made with a 100% beef patty grilled to perfection, topped with American cheese, mustard, ketchup, pickle and minced onions all nestled inside a caramelized bun.
"Our mouthwatering Cheeseburgers are made with high quality meat and ingredients, so every flavor-packed bite is juicy and delicious," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. "We invite everyone to drive down and celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with us."
To find a Hamburger Stand near you, visit www.hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool on the top right.
About Hamburger Stand
Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 12 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.
SOURCE Hamburger Stand