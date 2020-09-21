On September 22nd, Celebrate National Dessert Day at Your Nearest Wienerschnitzel or Hamburger Stand

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- You don't need a special day to enjoy life's simple pleasures, but if you're looking for one, swing by your nearest Wienerschnitzel or Hamburger Stand on National Dessert Day (9/22) and celebrate with something sweet. Order your favorites like an Old Fashioned Sundae, Root Beer Float, or a Freezee. If Pumpkin Spice is more your thing, then enjoy it in a way you've probably never tried before. Combined with Tastee Freez Soft Serve, you can now treat yourself with the new Pumpkin Spice Dipped Cone, Pumpkin Spice Shake or Oreo Cookie Pumpkin Spice Shake.

"It's always a good time to treat yourself to something cool, creamy and delicious," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel and Hamburger Stand. "Stop by your nearest Wienerschnitzel or Hamburger Stand to celebrate National Dessert Day."

The Pumpkin Spice menu items are available for a limited time only. To find a Wienerschnitzel near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool. To find a Hamburger Stand near you, visit www.hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool on the top right.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 327 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 12 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC.

