On-Site Fitness Centers: Is the Commitment Too Heavy of a Lift? Aquila Offers a Flexible Solution for Modern Workplaces

MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As employers recognize the value of wellness programs, on-site fitness centers are quickly becoming one of the most impactful workplace perks. While coffee bars, electric-vehicle charging stations, and dry-cleaning services make great additions, few amenities offer the same tangible benefits as an on-site gym. Beyond enhancing the well-being of employees, on-site fitness centers also bring value to landlords, boosting building appeal and occupant satisfaction. However, managing these centers effectively demands more than just equipment; it requires ongoing programming and expert management to truly meet a diverse range of employee needs.

In the recent article "On-Site Fitness Centers: Too Heavy of a Lift?" Aquila explores the advantages and challenges of operating these facilities and offers flexible, scalable solutions for workplaces of all sizes. With over 30 years of experience in corporate fitness and wellness, Aquila has designed a comprehensive approach to take the heavy lift off employers and ensure meaningful engagement in employee wellness.

Aquila's services include everything from fully managed fitness centers to digital wellness options, providing companies with customizable programs that meet employees wherever they are on their wellness journey. From on-site classes to wellness workshops, Aquila's adaptable models make it easier than ever for companies to create an inclusive fitness experience.

"Companies today want fitness solutions that genuinely engage their teams," says Yvan Miklin, President & CEO of Aquila. "Our goal is to create dynamic, sustainable fitness programs that build a healthier workplace culture without the operational burden."

For companies evaluating the feasibility of on-site fitness centers, Aquila's approach is clear: by providing flexible, expertly managed solutions, employers can enhance employee well-being without the heavy lift.

About Aquila

A pioneering force in workplace health and wellness solutions, Aquila boasts 30 years of prowess in designing, developing, and managing workplace amenities, fitness services, and wellbeing engagement. The Aquila model also provides demonstrable ROI through data gathering and reporting.

