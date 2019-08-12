On Target Laboratories Announces Leadership Transition and Appoints Christopher Barys as Chief Executive Officer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Target Laboratories, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company that is developing tumor-targeted imaging agents to improve cancer surgery, today announced that Christopher Barys has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer and will join the board of directors. Prior to joining On Target Laboratories, Mr. Barys led the Image Guided Therapy group at Philips Healthcare.

"During Marty's tenure as the leader of On Target, the company accomplished a great deal, going from inception of the company and its targeted imaging agents, to building the pipeline and advancing to include clinical development stage compounds being studied in ovarian, lung and prostate cancer surgery," said Fritz French, Chairman of the Board of Directors at On Target Laboratories. "We welcome Chris to lead On Target's next phase of growth. His deep experience, expertise and vision managing and launching new medical technologies will be vital in bringing On Target to its full potential."

On Target Laboratories was founded on technology from the Philip S. Low lab at Purdue University. On Target's targeted fluorescent imaging agent platform is being developed to help surgeons identify additional cancer, which may reduce the risk of recurrence and complications in cancer surgery. The company's lead molecule, OTL38, is currently being investigated in a Phase 3 clinical study for ovarian cancer and a Phase 2 clinical study for lung cancer.

"On Target's pipeline of imaging agents represents exciting new options for patients suffering from ovarian, lung or prostate cancer," said Mr. Barys. "I look forward to advancing the company's mission of revolutionizing image-guided surgery with this transformative technology. The products we are developing will provide surgeons new approaches to tackle these terrible diseases with the potential to give patients more certainty when they enter the operating room."

An industry veteran with more than 27 years of experience, Mr. Barys joins On Target with significant sales, marketing and business experience having introduced several drug-device combinations to the market. Most recently, Mr. Barys was Sr. Vice President and General Manager at Philips Image Guided Therapy where he was responsible for uniting Phillip's imaging and device business, driving year-over-year growth and managing a global organization. Mr. Barys also served as the Vice President and General Manager of the Interventional Lung Solutions division of Early Technologies at Medtronic and General Manager of Global Surgical Pain, at Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

About On Target Laboratories, Inc.

On Target Laboratories Inc., is in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing small molecules that, when conjugated with fluorescent dyes, target and illuminate specific cancerous cells and other diseased tissue. These conjugates can be used by doctors, including surgeons, worldwide to better diagnose and treat a wide range of diseases from cancer to inflammation-related disorders. OTL38 is currently undergoing clinical studies for use in ovarian and lung cancer surgery. For more information visit www.ontargetlaboratories.com.

