On Target Laboratories Appoints Vice President of Clinical Development and Vice President of Finance

"The Vice President of Clinical Development and Vice President of Finance will play an integral role at On Target Laboratories as we build our capabilities," said Martin Low, CEO of On Target Laboratories. "Filling these positions will allow us to remain compliant as we grow our operations and continue advancing our pipeline. Dr. Charlotte Hartman and Kathleen Ward will be valuable additions to the On Target Laboratories team as we approach our critical upcoming milestones."

Prior to joining On Target Laboratories, Dr. Hartman served as Vice President, Clinical Development at Heart Metabolics where she led the clinical program with orphan designation as a treatment for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. She has more than 19 years of experience in the development of pharmaceuticals, clinical program strategy, global trial execution and global regulatory submissions. Her direct contributions to the clinical development and major regulatory submissions in both the U.S. and Europe include Zyvox (linezolid), the first in a new class of antibacterials. Dr. Hartman received her Doctorate of Pharmacy degree from the University of Texas and her Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

Kathleen Ward was most recently Chief Financial Officer at Tru-Flex, a global manufacturing company, where she was responsible for overseeing the accounting, finance and reporting functions worldwide. She has more than 20 years of experience in financial planning, analysis and compliance to support growth and foundational financial responsibilities. Kathleen is an Ernst & Young CPA and holds an MBA from Ball State University.

About On Target Laboratories, Inc.

On Target Laboratories Inc., is in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing small molecules that, when conjugated with fluorescent dyes, target and illuminate specific cancerous cells and other diseased tissue. These conjugates can be used by doctors, including surgeons, worldwide to better diagnose and treat a wide range of diseases from cancer to inflammation-related disorders. OTL38 is currently under clinical development for use in ovarian and lung cancer surgery. For more information visit www.ontargetlaboratories.com.

Media Contact:

Travis Kruse, Ph.D.

Russo Partners LLC

Phone: 212-845-4272

Email: travis.kruse@russopartnersllc.com

Purdue Research Foundation:

Tom Coyne

Phone: 765-588-1044

Email: tjcoyne@prf.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on-target-laboratories-appoints-vice-president-of-clinical-development-and-vice-president-of-finance-300640724.html

SOURCE On Target Laboratories

Related Links

http://www.ontargetlaboratories.com

