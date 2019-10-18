On Target Laboratories Appoints Vice President of Regulatory and Quality

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Target Laboratories, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company that is developing tumor-targeted imaging agents to improve cancer surgery, announced today the appointment of Kimberly Fabrizio as Vice President of Regulatory and Quality. Ms. Fabrizio will lead the strategy and implementation of regulatory and quality efforts for the company's cancer-illuminating portfolio.

"Ms. Fabrizio has broad experience in regulatory affairs and quality assurance as well as a proven track record in all stages of clinical development," said Chris Barys, President and CEO of On Target Laboratories. "Kimberly's experience will be invaluable as we advance our lead candidate OTL38, which recently completed a Phase 2 Clinical Study for lung cancer and is currently being studied in a Phase 3 Clinical Study for ovarian cancer."

Ms. Fabrizio joins On Target Laboratories with over 20 years of drug development experience. She has served as the Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Compliance at Invicro and has served as the Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance at Clinical Data. Ms. Fabrizio has also held senior level positions at CuraGene and Bayer. She has proven success in regulatory inspections and collaborator audits and experience managing compliance of preclinical research, clinical research and drug manufacturing. She holds a B.S. in Mass Communications from Quinnipiac College.

"I look forward to supporting On Target's robust pipeline of intraoperative imaging agents," said Ms. Fabrizio. "Together with On Target Laboratories' strong R&D leadership team, we will continue to advance clinical development to bring this transformational technology to cancer patients."

About On Target Laboratories, Inc.

On Target Laboratories, Inc., is in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing small molecules that, when conjugated with fluorescent dyes, target and illuminate specific cancerous cells and other diseased tissue. These conjugates can be used by doctors, including surgeons, worldwide to better diagnose and treat a wide range of diseases from cancer to inflammation-related disorders. OTL38 is currently under clinical development for use in ovarian and lung cancer surgery. For more information visit www.ontargetlaboratories.com.

