On Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, Movember Foundation USA Releases New Survey and Digital Resources

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Movember Foundation, the leading charity dedicated to changing the face of men's health in the United States and around the world, is marking Testicular Cancer Awareness Month this April with a call to action to help young men understand the risk and take proactive measures.

Testicular Cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in young men. Most recently, Movember conducted a nationwide survey with YouGov. Results found 82 percent of American males ages 18-34 are unaware they are most at risk of being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Over two-thirds say they don't know how to perform a testicular self-examination.

As part of its 50 Million Men initiative, which aims to help 50 million American men live healthier, happier lives in the next five years, the Movember Foundation launched TrueNTH Testicular Cancer, a free digital resource which features preventive, diagnosis-stage, and post treatment information. To help form a habit, Movember also created a hub where young men could sign up for monthly self-exam reminders. The site also features 'how-to' guides and impactful stories.

"This April and every day, we here at the Movember Foundation are committed to honoring the many voices of those who have journeyed through Testicular Cancer," noted Mark Hedstrom, U.S. Movember Foundation Executive Director. "We hope that our survey and our resources further help educate the public, change behavior and, in turn, save lives."

On Saturday, April 6th, the iconic US Bank Tower—the third tallest skyscraper West of the Mississippi—will light its crown purple to honor the men who journeyed through testicular cancer. Later this month, Movember Foundation USA will be staging a music session with country singer, Jackie Lee, who has journeyed through testicular cancer. He will be joined by the men, who have shared a similar experience, and their advocates.

About the Movember Foundation

The Movember Foundation has one goal: to stop men dying too young. As the only global charity tackling men's health issues year-round, the foundation supports the following causes: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention. Since 2003, the support of more than 5 million men and women has funded over 1,200 innovative projects across more than 20 countries including TrueNTH Testicular Cancer, TrueNTH Prostate Cancer and Making Connections in the U.S. Most recently, Movember launched the 50 Million Men initiative, which seeks to improve the health of 50 million American men over the next 5 years. To donate or learn more, please visit movember.com. Movember is a registered 501(c)(3) charity.

Fox Deatry

Head of PR

Movember Foundation, U.S.

Fox@movember.com

SOURCE The Movember Foundation

Related Links

http://www.movember.com

