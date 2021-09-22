On The 12th 'Countdown to Christmas' Hallmark Gave To Me… 41 All-New, Original Holiday Movie Premieres Starting October 22

STUDIO CITY, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Media Family Networks celebrates 12 years of Christmas with the biggest and brightest holiday season yet. It is so big we plan to unwrap it over the next few weeks revealing all 41 original premieres. Hallmark Christmas movies are the pop culture phenomenon that have transcended beyond the screen to become a beloved holiday experience. The gift of 24/7 yuletide programming launches Friday, October 22 with Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Miracles of Christmas" programming events. Also beginning October 22 is "Movies & Mistletoe" on Hallmark Movies Now, the company's stand-alone streaming service. For the first time ever, this service will feature an all-new Christmas movie premiere.

As families and friends come together and reconnect during holiday gatherings, Hallmark Channel is hosting on-screen reunions of cast members from iconic television series and films. Candace Cameron Bure and John Brotherton ("Fuller House"); Danica McKellar and Jason Hervey ("The Wonder Years"); Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) team up again for an all-new time travel tale.

The networks' family of stars return, including Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Danica McKellar, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Janel Parrish, Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett, Lea Thompson, Ryan Paevey and Alison Sweeney. Real life sisters Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams play sisters on screen and star in two different interconnected movies premiering only on Hallmark Channel.

And, the network welcomes incredibly talented new actors to the Hallmark family, including Jordin Sparks, Ashleigh Murray, Loretta Devine, Luke James, Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams, Basil Wallace, Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Christopher Lloyd, Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui and Terry O'Quinn.

More exciting stars joining the Hallmark family during the holiday season are Caroline Rhea, Stuart Townsend, Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez, Brittany Ishibashi, Jason Hervey, Joe Pantoliano, John Brotherton, Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee.

In addition to brand new original titles, this year's lineup includes all new installments of continuing movie franchises. On Hallmark Channel, "The Nine Kittens of Christmas" is the follow-up to the beloved 2014 movie "The Nine Lives of Christmas," with original stars Kimberley Sustad, Brandon Routh and Gregory Harrison returning. Last year viewers were introduced to the Mitchell family in "The Christmas House" and they'll be able to see their journey continue with "The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls" (wt) featuring Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Treat Williams, Sharon Lawrence, Jonathan Bennett and Brad Harder reprising their roles. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries brings viewers new movies from executive producers including Kathie Lee Gifford and Blake Shelton. "Debbie Macomber's a Mrs. Miracle Christmas" continues the networks relationship with the prolific author and her cherished character and will star Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund and Caroline Rhea.

Crown Media's holiday movies go beyond the screen creating a full experience for viewers accompanied by its ever-popular brand extensions and partnerships which invite fans to live the Hallmark Channel lifestyle of their dreams. The bestselling Hallmark Channel Wines "Jingle" and "Joy" are the perfect pairing with the network's holiday movies, available in-store and on HallmarkChannelWines.com. Viewers can also join the Hallmark Channel Wine Club to receive quarterly shipments of exclusive wines plus exciting member benefits. The Republic of Tea is reprising its premium "Countdown to Christmas" holiday tea tins and advent calendar, which feature two unique, seasonal tea packets per day for each of the 12 days leading up to Christmas. The popular "Countdown to Christmas" chocolate advent calendar from Bissinger's Handcrafted Chocolatier is also returning this season, featuring 25 foil-wrapped milk chocolate caramel presents to enjoy while counting down to Christmas.

Hallmark Gold Crown stores and Hallmark.com will offer all-new products from its exclusive line of authentic Hallmark Channel gifts to help ring in the season, from apparel and housewares to décor and games. For readers and Hallmark enthusiasts everywhere, Hallmark Publishing proudly presents new Christmas books coming this holiday season, including On Christmas Avenue by New York Times bestselling author Ginny Baird on September 21, Mistletoe in Juneau by Dahlia Rose on October 19, Wrapped Up in Christmas Hope by Janice Lynn on October 26, and Christmas in Evergreen: Bells are Ringing by Lacey Baker on November 2.

Year-round, Crown Media's Hallmark Movie Checklist App serves as the ultimate Hallmark viewing guide, giving users the ability to set reminders, watch trailers, and stay in tune with Hallmark's linear schedule. Just in time for the holidays, the app has launched all-new special features including the Countdown to Christmas Widget on users' home screens, allowing them to countdown to the beginning of "Countdown to Christmas" on Hallmark Channel and after that, to Christmas Day. When tapped, it takes users directly to the Checklist App on their Android and iOS devices. The app also launched an Upcoming Widget, allowing fans to view upcoming programming and mark "Favorite" and "Want to Watch" titles.

Over at HallmarkChannel.com, the go-to destination for all must-know information and engaging features related to "Countdown to Christmas," the site will again host two of its most popular sweepstakes. Hallmark Channel's Very Merry Giveaway Sweepstakes will feature the return of 'win one, share one' with each winner receiving a second matching prize to share with a loved one, friend or someone in need. Prizes include a curated list of festive holiday items given away daily for over 60 days with a final Grand Prize of $10,000 for the winner and $10,000 for the winner to share! Hallmark Channel's Holiday Home Decoration Sweepstakes will also return, giving users the opportunity to virtually design the ultimate holiday room alongside a chance to win weekly prizes and a Grand Prize of $10,000.

