NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid escalating mental health challenges and societal divisions, renowned human rights activist and violence prevention pioneer Erica Ford introduces The Peace Doctor's Playbook: 365 Days to a Stronger, More Powerful You. This essential guide offers actionable strategies for individuals, families, and communities to foster peace, resilience, and growth.

On the 37th Anniversary of her life's work, violence prevention pioneer and "Peace Doctor" Erica Ford releases a "Playbook" for Cultivating Peace.

Available on December 12, 2024, on all online retail book platforms, The Peace Doctor's Playbook is priced at $37—a symbolic nod to Erica Ford's 37 years of transformative peace work. The book's release date marks the anniversary of December 12, 1987, when she made the life-changing decision to quit her day job and dedicate herself to transforming the lives of vulnerable youth and promoting peace. It celebrates her legacy and calls on others to embrace peace as a daily lifestyle.

A Movement for Our Time

"The time for The Peace Doctor's Playbook is now," says Erica Ford, CEO and Founder of LIFE Camp, Inc. "We cannot enter 2025 without a game plan. People need tools—not just to survive, but to rebuild their families, reclaim their mental health, and find inner peace. This playbook is your personal coach, daily mentor, and connection to a community committed to helping you rise."

Ford emphasizes that peace is proactive. The Peace Doctor's Playbook equips readers with practical steps to combat burnout, address emotional pain, and create positive change in their environments.

Key Features of The Peace Doctor's Playbook

Timely Insight: Offers practical steps to navigate life's toughest challenges in an age of rising suicide rates and unchecked violence.





Proven Impact: Draws from Erica Ford's nearly four decades of peacebuilding, including the groundbreaking NYC Crisis Management System, which has saved countless lives.





Community Connection: Provides access to a broader network of resources, live events, and mentorship opportunities that foster collective healing.

Join the Movement

Sign up to reserve your copy of The Peace Doctor's Playbook today at www.EricaFord.org . Individual and bulk orders are welcome, with opportunities for book signings and speaking engagements available by request through the site.

December 13th In-Person Event

Southeast Queens is set to host a pivotal gathering of local leaders, advocates, and changemakers to discuss strategies for building a stronger, interconnected community. The event, spearheaded by Erica Ford, THE PEACE DOCTOR and Senior Pastor of Greater Allen A.M.E Cathedral of New York Pastor Stephen A. Green will take place on Friday, December 13, 2024, at 7:00 PM, at the Shekinah Youth Chapel Allen AME Church, located at 111-54 Sayers Avenue, Jamaica, NY 11433.

Signed copies of The Peace Doctor's Playbook: 365 Days To A Stronger, More Powerful You will be available for purchase on-site.

About Erica Ford

Erica Ford, widely known as "The Peace Doctor," is a pioneering leader in violence prevention and community wellness. As the Founder and CEO of LIFE Camp, Inc., she revolutionized public safety as a principal architect of the NYC Crisis Management System (CMS), establishing a groundbreaking framework that has expanded into a network of more than 40 intervention sites, contributing to a 15% citywide reduction in shootings. Under her leadership, LIFE Camp's innovative Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) model achieved unprecedented success, including a 562-day shooting-free streak in Southeast Queens and an 85% reduction in gun violence within its reach.

Erica's impact extends nationwide as co-leader of the National Black & Brown Peace Consortium, whose advocacy secured over $5 billion in federal funding for violence prevention, catalyzed programs in 33 cities, and established the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention in 2024. As an educator and innovator, Erica has trained Violence Intervention and Prevention Specialists across the country, advancing a public health approach to community-based violence prevention. Renowned for her transformative initiatives like NY Peace Week and the Peace Mobile, Erica has mobilized trauma-informed services across NYC and beyond, fostering inner peace and community resilience.

Erica Ford's transformative work has earned numerous awards, citations, and proclamations from city, state, and federal officials, including the MIT Elevate Fellowship, the NYU McSilver Award, and recognition among Ebony's Power 100 and the NYC & State Power 100. In honor of her contributions, April 8th has been officially declared 'Erica Ford Day' in New York City. Her work has been featured in major media outlets such as The New York Times, CNN, MSNBC, O, The Oprah Magazine, and influential radio shows like The Breakfast Club, Ebro in the Morning, and Sway in the Morning. Erica's pioneering vision continues to heal communities, drive systemic change, and promote peace as a lifestyle, empowering individuals to thrive.

