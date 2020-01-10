On the 81st Anniversary of the Most-Watched Movie of All Time, 1500 Students in 24 School Districts Produced The Wizard of Oz, as an Animated Movie

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 81st anniversary of The Wizard of Oz, the nation's top EdTech studio, Wonder Media has collaborated with school districts nationwide to produce an animated adaptation of the most popular movie of all time. It's called the The WonderGrove Wizard of Oz. The script was divided into 27 sequences and sent out to the 172 school districts nationwide that use the Story Maker® animation production tool in their classrooms. Twenty-four school districts in 10 states came on board to work collaboratively on this feature length film.

To celebrate the 81st anniversary of The Wizard of Oz Wonder Media collaborated with 24 school districts in 10 states to produce an animated adaptation of the most popular movie of all time. It's called the The WonderGrove Wizard of Oz and it's the first feature length animated movie made by kids. To celebrate the 81st anniversary of The Wizard of Oz 523 students at the Wilder School District in Idaho collaborated with Wonder Media to produce an animated adaptation of the most popular movie of all time. It's called the The WonderGrove Wizard of Oz and it's the first feature length animated movie made by kids.

Story Maker®, is a project-based teaching tool that was co-created by Terry Thoren, the former CEO of Klasky Csupo, Inc the company that produced The Simpsons, Rugrats and The Wild Thornberrys. Story Maker® was created based on research about "Phenomenon Based Learning." Students are more engaged in the learning of a phenomenon when it comes from the real world and is relevant to their daily lives. Animation is relevant to the daily lives of every student and Story Maker® makes their reading and writing relevant.

The participating students wrote scripts, drew storyboards, cast their fellow students into the character roles, acted each role, recorded the voices, sang and recorded the songs, and used their own drawings to create beautiful backgrounds. What began as a dream, culminated with a national premiere at the famed Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard. Local premieres of each school's interpretation of Oz will take place in 24 cities throughout the nation including: Dallas, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Long Island, New York; Lancaster, California; Boise, Idaho; Columbus, Mississippi; Wilson County, Tennessee and Ballard, Iowa.

"Animation is the most popular form of entertainment in the world. Educators are discovering that students who have a difficult time applying themselves to formal teaching methods are blossoming with the use of Story Maker®," said CEO of Wonder Media, Terry Thoren. "Students are learning authentic life skills like communication, collaboration, compromise, critical thinking and team building. It is a joy to watch classrooms come alive with enthusiasm."

About: Wonder Media is an animation production studio in Los Angeles, California producing animated stories to connect with children at risk with content that addresses hunger, emergency preparedness, social-emotional learning, critical thinking, autism, nutrition, children with disabilities and children living in a home with an addicted adult. The studio has produced animated lessons for the Global Institute for Habits of Mind, the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Foundation, the Betty Ford Children's Center , the Hero in You Foundation , the Gabe Alvarado Foundation , the NALC Food Drive , The Boy Scouts of America , The Girl Scouts of America and the Wyland Water Foundation. Wonder Media is also the creator of WonderGrove Story Maker®, which turns classrooms into state-of-the-art animation production studios. Research shows that when students use authentic production tools, the experience ignites reading and writing engagement. Story Maker® is in 172 school districts in 24 states nationwide.

Media Contact:

Alyson Dutch

310-456-7151

SOURCE Wonder Media