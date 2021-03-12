On the Artichoke Day in California 3/16: How many stories about it do you know? Any related to the Greek gods or the NYC mafia?

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There are 2 key trends in food consumption: the special health benefits of each ingredient and the distinct flavor or special quality of the food which appeals to chefs or other foodies. Now there is a 3rd element: the history, stories or anecdotes from each vegetable. Artichokes excel in all 3 concepts! (LINK "Full article")

David Moscow, from the TV show From Scratch, explains: "Being aware of the overwhelming amount of work, craftsmanship and passion behind the ingredients totally enhances the taste of the dishes." After traveling from the coast to the highlands and the Amazon jungle in Peru last December, he is featuring this foodie paradise in 2 episodes this season.

Still, when writing about artichokes, it has to be highlighted that they have almost no fat, lots of fiber, nutrients that could be beneficial for the liver, anti-inflammatory effects... Then come the anecdotes:

The artichoke industry in California first began with communities of Italian Americans who settled in San Mateo County. Strangely, in the 1930s the east coast had to pay even up to a dollar, compared to a nickel for an artichoke in San Francisco. It has been documented that the Italian mob played a significant role in the control of the artichoke distribution.

In a flavorful tale, the Greek god Zeus falls in love with a beautiful mortal woman named Cynara. First he turns her into a goddess, but then in a fit of temper turns her into an artichoke. Also, in the patriarchal time of the middle ages, women were not allowed to eat this lustful vegetable, so men had all the artichokes to themselves…

Peru is the main provider to the United States of ready-to-eat artichokes, in presentations which facilitate their consumption on any occasion.

The variety of dishes is immense and ranges from pasta to salads, fries, and pizzas and of course the American classic: Artichoke, spinach & parmesan dip. Vegetarians loved artichokes appreciating their texture.

Trade Commission of Peru / PROMPERU - LA

We promote business between Peru and the Western US.

Contact: (310)4967411 or [email protected]

SOURCE Trade Commission of Peru in LA