On the Clock: Pure Michigan, Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Visit Detroit Team Up on New Campaign Showcasing Detroit Swagger

DETROIT, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Michigan , the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Visit Detroit have teamed up on a once-in-a-lifetime campaign showing what makes Detroit both an epic sports town and an ideal place to live, work and play ahead of the NFL Draft presented by Bud Light in Detroit for the first time from April 25-27, 2024. The campaign follows Emmy-Award winning actor, comedian and Detroit native Sam Richardson around the city as he makes his picks on things to do, places to see and people to meet, with a special appearance from the one-and-only Barry Sanders.

"What so many people get wrong about Detroit is its enduring global influence; people call it the Motor City, but it's so much more," said Claude Molinari, President & CEO at Visit Detroit. "From music and culture, to art and architecture, food and innovation, Detroit has a style that continues to influence the world. This campaign offers a glimpse of that through the eyes of iconic Detroiters, and we hope visitors will experience it for themselves around the draft and beyond."

Richardson takes viewers on a journey to explore Planet Ant Theatre where he got his start in comedy, the Fowling Warehouse in Hamtramck with special guest Alex Wright, manager of the Detroit City Football Club , the record shop Paramita Sound , the iconic Lafayette Coney Island , and Hot Sam's , the oldest mens' clothing store in Downtown Detroit. The integrated campaign has :15 and :30 spots that will run across Amazon, ABC, Barstool Sports, ESPN, Meta, and TikTok from April 15 through May 22 with corresponding content shared on the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Pure Michigan, You Can in Michigan, Visit Detroit, Sam Richardson and Barry Sanders' social channels.

"Detroit is where I grew up, where I started my professional career, where my family lives, and home to the best sports franchises in the country," said actor, comedian, writer and producer Sam Richardson. "Getting the opportunity to show off some of my favorite hangouts and share what this city means to me has been an amazing experience. Oh, and hanging out with one of my all-time sports heroes was also pretty epic."

"It's an honor to represent my adopted hometown in this campaign," said Hall of Fame running back and football legend Barry Sanders. "Ever since I was drafted and came to Detroit in 1989, I've found it to be a welcoming and vibrant community, full of possibilities. When I retired I knew I wanted to make Detroit my new home and I can't wait to welcome the entire sports world here for the draft in a few weeks."

"This campaign offers a glimpse of the entertainment, dining, shopping and culture visitors will find in Detroit, which are a dynamic example of the wide range of experiences that have made Michigan a global travel destination," said Kelly Wolgamott, Interim Vice President for Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. "From sugar-sand Great Lakes beaches to world-class golf and outdoor recreation to vibrant cities and charming downtowns, there is so much to discover across Michigan's two peninsulas."

Michigan offers two spectacular peninsulas with abundant outdoor resources and cultural experiences in thriving cities such as Detroit, Grand Rapids and Traverse City, making it an ideal place to live, work and play. The state is committed to growing its population and in recent years has developed special task forces to fill jobs, attract talent and drive economic impact.

"Michigan is a fantastic four-season travel destination, but it's an equally wonderful place to start a business, grow a career, have a family, and enjoy an exceptional quality of life," said Hilary Doe, MEDC's Chief Growth and Marketing Officer. "As the spotlight shines on the state during this global event, we hope this campaign inspires visitors to experience the vibrancy of Detroit and to discover the wealth of opportunity we have throughout Michigan."

Detroit is also a classic sports town home to enthusiastic fans, and is the only U.S. city whose NBA, NHL, MLB and NFL teams play in the city center within a few blocks of each other. The city offers a game day experience for any type of sports fan whether that means catching the thrill of a live game at one of the city's world-class venues or enjoying Detroit's sports culture at one of the city's iconic sports hangouts.

Detroit will host the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light from April 25-27, 2024. The main stage and viewing area will be in Campus Martius with additional viewing in Hart Plaza and South Woodward Corridor. For more information on the NFL Draft presented by Bud Light and for travelers looking to plan a trip to the Motor City, visit: michigan.org/2024Draft visitdetroit.com/2024nfldraft or nfl.com/draft .

