On the EDGE of Chaos: ThoughtWorkers Publish Book on Value-Driven Digital Transformation

EDGE: Value-Driven Digital Transformation guides leaders through the breakthrough EDGE operating model designed to close the gap between a world of exponential opportunities and an organization's ability to quickly capture them. The book embraces an adaptive mindset in the face of market unpredictability, and is geared towards courageous leaders transforming their business using technology, while focusing first on customer value. Highlights of the book include how to:

Become holistically agile - expanding on what agile means to organizations today to encourage horizontal customer value flows rather than vertical business silos.

Spur value-driven transformation - uncovering hidden value and resources by asking: how do we invest, how do we work, and how do we adapt fast enough?

Reshape an enterprise to respond quickly to customer expectations and opportunity through a continuous learning culture.

Clients have utilized the secret sauce that Highsmith, Luu, and Robinson discuss in the book to successfully move companies toward a more digital mindset. Sam Bayer , the chief executive officer of Corevist, has been transforming industrial manufacturers into digital commerce powerhouses since 2008. Bayer said:

"Thanks to EDGE: Value-Driven Digital Transformation, I now have a framework and vocabulary that I can use to reflect on my journey and visualize my organizational future. More importantly, knowing that the authors' decades of experience and wisdom, encapsulated in EDGE, resonates with mine, I can confidently make this required reading by everyone at Corevist and recommend it to all of our clients who are struggling with their own digital transformations."

The authors of EDGE are all long time ThoughtWorkers who have been inspired by the promises of transformation for more than a decade. They provide a unique perspective on digitally transforming a company, based on real experience with clients over the past five years.

Jim Highsmith , executive consultant at ThoughtWorks, has been a leader in the agile community for more than 15 years. Highsmith has published several books; he coauthored the Agile Manifesto, cofounded The Agile Alliance , and authored the world-renowned books Adaptive Leadership and Agile Project Management .

Linda Luu , principal product & portfolio consultant at ThoughtWorks, has over 15 years of experience in product innovation, customer-centered design, organizational transformation, lean/agile, and design thinking.

David Robinson , business transformation principal at ThoughtWorks, has more than 30 years of experience in IT leadership, organizational transformation, and management consulting.

EDGE: Value-Driven Digital Transformation is now available to purchase in print or via digital download. To download a free chapter visit thoughtworks.com/books/edge

