On The Fly POS Announces the Release of Ground Control: A Game-Changing App for Seamless Point of Sale Operations on Apple and Android Devices

DORAL, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On The Fly POS, a leading provider of innovative Point of Sale (POS) solutions for the hospitality industry, is thrilled to unveil its latest breakthrough product, Ground Control. This cutting-edge mobile app empowers employees to utilize their personal Apple and Android devices for order placement and table management, revolutionizing the POS experience.

POS on any device

Ground Control is set to transform the way businesses in the hospitality sector operate, offering unprecedented flexibility and cost savings by leveraging the devices employees already own. By seamlessly integrating with the On The Fly POS system, Ground Control eliminates the need for expensive hardware purchases, making it an ideal solution for both established businesses and startups looking to streamline their operations.

Key Features of Ground Control:

1. Device Flexibility: Ground Control is compatible with both Apple and Android devices, allowing employees to bring their own equipment, reducing the financial burden on business owners and ensuring a consistent user experience.

2. Order Placement: The app simplifies the order placement process, enabling employees to take and send orders directly from their smartphones or tablets. This efficiency translates into faster service and increased customer satisfaction.

3. Table Management: Ground Control provides an intuitive interface for managing tables, allowing staff to easily place orders and manage payments and check requests in a fully integrated fashion. This feature enhances restaurant efficiency and guest experience.

4. Seamless Integration: Ground Control seamlessly integrates with the On The Fly POS ecosystem, which includes point of sale terminals, handheld devices, kitchen display systems, kiosks, online ordering, and QR code ordering. This comprehensive solution closes the loop on business operations, ensuring that establishments can cater to their customers' needs efficiently and quickly.

Manny Garcia, CEO of On The Fly POS, expressed excitement about the release of Ground Control, saying, "Ground Control is a game-changer for the hospitality industry. It empowers businesses to optimize their operations by harnessing the power of the devices their employees already use daily. This not only reduces costs but also enhances the overall customer experience. We are proud to be at the forefront of innovation in the POS industry."

On The Fly POS is committed to adding more functionality to Ground Control in the coming months. Alfredo Cubillos, CTO of On The Fly POS noted, "We hope to add additional payment methods to the app, including contactless payments, invoicing and QR on screen. This will truly make Ground Control a true stand alone payment device."

Ground Control is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. On The Fly POS encourages all business owners in the hospitality industry to explore this groundbreaking app and discover how it can revolutionize their operations.

For more information about Ground Control and On The Fly POS, please visit www.ontheflypos.com

