On the frontlines of the future: Collins Aerospace inducts new class of Fellows with industry-leading expertise

With exceptional technical knowledge in fields ranging from microelectronics packaging to predictive health maintenance, Collins Aerospace's Fellows are on the frontlines of the future, working to advance key company initiatives such as autonomous flight, hybrid-electric propulsion, connectivity and advanced manufacturing. The Collins Aerospace Fellows community of 147 members collectively holds more than 300 advanced degrees and nearly 2,000 awarded patents.

"We look to our Fellows to drive technical excellence and innovation in everything we do, and to champion breakthroughs, collaboration and mentoring across the company," said Dr. Mauro Atalla, senior vice president of Engineering & Technology at Collins Aerospace. "It's my pleasure to welcome our new class of Fellows, and I look forward to working with them as we continue to explore the art of the possible in our quest to redefine aerospace."

Being chosen as a Collins Aerospace Fellow represents a hallmark achievement in one's career, as a recognition of an employee's expertise, leadership and cumulative contributions to the company and aerospace industry at large. The selections are the result of a rigorous and competitive internal evaluation process.

The 2019 Collins Aerospace Fellows include:

Senior Fellows

Dan Burbank, Mission Systems Engineering

Matthew J. Carrico, Avionics Systems Engineering

Matthew P. Corbett, System on Chip, ASIC & FPGA

Ashraf Sherif, Ph.D., Interiors & Lighting

Steve Ward, Composite Materials

Fellows

Eric N. Anderson, Cockpit Displays

Kimera H. Cho, Microelectronics Packaging

Trevor A. Craney, Data, Information Theory, Statistics

David H. Crowne, Fuel Systems

Charlene Hu, Ph.D., Aerodynamics & Fluid Mechanics

Eric Johannessen, Lighting Electronics

Glenn Allen Johnson, Industrial Design

Michael J. Krenz, Electrical Generation / Distribution

Dave Larsen, Predictive Health Management Systems

Qiao Lu, Ph.D., P.E., Fluid Heat Transfer & Thermodynamics

James A. Marek, Cybersecurity, Information Assurance

Elizabeth Maxey Ray, QMS Management & Compliance

Scott E. Nagel, Software Process

Jason E. Nipper, Electronics Manufacturing & Electronics Producibility

Debabrata Pal, Ph.D., Electronics Cooling

Carol M. Parendo, Statistical Methods

James Randy Penley, Transient Dynamics

Kanwal Reen, Cybersecurity

Angelo J. Ruggeri, Communication / Navigation & Networks

Frédéric Trincal, Connected Aircraft Ecosystem

Paul Vanderpol, Fatigue & Fracture

