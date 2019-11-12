On the frontlines of the future: Collins Aerospace inducts new class of Fellows with industry-leading expertise
- Company's Fellows play integral role in redefining aerospace with more intelligent, more connected and more electric solutions for customers
- New class of 26 Fellows boosts Collins Fellows community to 147 members
- Elite group collectively holds more than 300 advanced degrees and nearly 2,000 awarded patents
Nov 12, 2019, 08:00 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace Systems today announced that it has inducted a new class of 26 Fellows. Through their industry-leading expertise, Fellows play an integral role in helping the company redefine aerospace with more intelligent, more connected and more electric solutions for its customers. Collins Aerospace is a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).
With exceptional technical knowledge in fields ranging from microelectronics packaging to predictive health maintenance, Collins Aerospace's Fellows are on the frontlines of the future, working to advance key company initiatives such as autonomous flight, hybrid-electric propulsion, connectivity and advanced manufacturing. The Collins Aerospace Fellows community of 147 members collectively holds more than 300 advanced degrees and nearly 2,000 awarded patents.
"We look to our Fellows to drive technical excellence and innovation in everything we do, and to champion breakthroughs, collaboration and mentoring across the company," said Dr. Mauro Atalla, senior vice president of Engineering & Technology at Collins Aerospace. "It's my pleasure to welcome our new class of Fellows, and I look forward to working with them as we continue to explore the art of the possible in our quest to redefine aerospace."
Being chosen as a Collins Aerospace Fellow represents a hallmark achievement in one's career, as a recognition of an employee's expertise, leadership and cumulative contributions to the company and aerospace industry at large. The selections are the result of a rigorous and competitive internal evaluation process.
The 2019 Collins Aerospace Fellows include:
Senior Fellows
Dan Burbank, Mission Systems Engineering
Matthew J. Carrico, Avionics Systems Engineering
Matthew P. Corbett, System on Chip, ASIC & FPGA
Ashraf Sherif, Ph.D., Interiors & Lighting
Steve Ward, Composite Materials
Fellows
Eric N. Anderson, Cockpit Displays
Kimera H. Cho, Microelectronics Packaging
Trevor A. Craney, Data, Information Theory, Statistics
David H. Crowne, Fuel Systems
Charlene Hu, Ph.D., Aerodynamics & Fluid Mechanics
Eric Johannessen, Lighting Electronics
Glenn Allen Johnson, Industrial Design
Michael J. Krenz, Electrical Generation / Distribution
Dave Larsen, Predictive Health Management Systems
Qiao Lu, Ph.D., P.E., Fluid Heat Transfer & Thermodynamics
James A. Marek, Cybersecurity, Information Assurance
Elizabeth Maxey Ray, QMS Management & Compliance
Scott E. Nagel, Software Process
Jason E. Nipper, Electronics Manufacturing & Electronics Producibility
Debabrata Pal, Ph.D., Electronics Cooling
Carol M. Parendo, Statistical Methods
James Randy Penley, Transient Dynamics
Kanwal Reen, Cybersecurity
Angelo J. Ruggeri, Communication / Navigation & Networks
Frédéric Trincal, Connected Aircraft Ecosystem
Paul Vanderpol, Fatigue & Fracture
