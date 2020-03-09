NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Summary

On-The-Go (2019): TrendSights Analysis examines the importance of on-the-go products and services and the implications for FMCG.

On-The-Go is one of the 63 trends that the analyst covers as part of the TrendSights series of Consumer Insight studies.The analysis covers what the trend is, why it is important, who is most influenced by it, and how brands and manufacturers can capitalize on it.



The research concludes by identifying where the trend is heading next and how long it will last.



Scope

- Time-pressured consumers are looking for immediate solutions at their convenience.

- Consumers are engaging with retailers, brands, and peers on the move while looking for localized and personalized products.

- Increasing remote access, control, and ability to monitor ourselves and our households.



Reasons to buy

- Recognize what has driven the evolution of consumer attitudes so far, and why brands must incorporate on-the-go attributes and features.

- Identify where the market is going and how consumers react in different categories.

- Access valuable strategic take-outs to assist future decision-making and product development.



