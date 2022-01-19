On-the-Go Breakfast Packaging Market to Expand at CAGR of 5.3% During Forecast Period, Study by TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Several companies in the global on-the-go breakfast packaging market are increasing efforts to offer packaging solutions that provide advanced features, including superior barrier structure, tamper-proof packaging, outstanding seal strength, scored label, and opening abilities. Such features are resulting in improved shelf life of on-the-go breakfast products, thereby fueling the sales prospects in the on-the-go breakfast packaging market.

Moreover, products with eye-catching packaging are attracting end users by offering them high level of convenience. These factors are estimated to help in boosting the demand opportunities in the global on-the-go breakfast packaging market, notes a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Furthermore, the TMR study states that the global on-the-go breakfast packaging market is expected to reach 9,818 million units by 2029.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted major industries across the globe. The demand for on-the-go breakfast products such as pouch packaging, drinkable yogurt, and breakfast biscuits has dropped significantly during this period. Hence, to sustain businesses in this scenario, players in the on-the-go breakfast packaging market are offering huge discounts and focusing on increasing the sales of varied on-the-go breakfast products using online and ecommerce platforms.

On-the-Go Breakfast Packaging Market: Key Findings

Packaging solutions providers across the globe are increasing efforts to develop and provide flexible packaging solutions as per the need of products. Demand for flexible packaging is also increasing across the globe as it is lightweight, due to which customers can carry more products with less efforts. This factor is driving the business prospects in the on-the-go breakfast packaging market.

Companies producing different on-the-go breakfast products are taking the advantage of innovative and striking printing designs offered by market players. Hence, manufacturers are offering products in varied packaging forms such as bottles, pouches, sachets, cans, and jars with impressive promotional content on these packings. Such efforts are estimated to show a positive impact on the sales of on-the-go breakfast products, which is likely to increase revenue of on-the-go breakfast packaging market players.

On-the-Go Breakfast Packaging Market: Growth Boosters

Hectic lifestyle of working population globally is resulting in increased demand for on-the-go breakfast products, which, in turn, is fueling the business prospects in the on-the-go breakfast packaging market

Rising popularity of transparent/see-through packaging solutions is estimated to play a key role in the growth of the on-the-go breakfast packaging market during the forecast period

On-the-Go Breakfast Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

The global on-the-go breakfast packaging market is prognosticated to gain substantial expansion prospects in Asia Pacific , owing to the presence of a sturdy food & beverages industry in the region

, owing to the presence of a sturdy food & beverages industry in the region Analysts at TMR project Europe to account for 35% share of the global on-the-go breakfast packaging market by the end of the forecast period due to increased R&D activities for varied food products and exceptional growth of the food & beverages sector in the region

On-the-Go Breakfast Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Sealed Air Corporation

Amcor Plc

Smurfit Kappa Group

Sonoco Products Company

Mondi Group Plc

DS Smith Plc

International Paper Company

WestRock Company

Berry Global Group Inc.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Winpak Ltd.

Huhtamäki Oyj

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH

ProAmpac LLC

Glenroy, Inc.

Klockner Pentaplast

Global On-the-Go Breakfast Packaging Market Segmentation

On-the-Go Breakfast Packaging Market by Packaging Type

Rigid

Rigid Boxes



Bottles & Jars



Cans



Trays



Others

Flexible

Films & Wraps



Pouches & Sachets

On-the-Go Breakfast Packaging Market by Material Type

Plastic

Polyethylene (PE)



Polypropylene (PP)



Polyvinylchloride (PVC)



EVOH



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)



Others

Paper

Others

On-the-Go Breakfast Packaging Market by Printing Breakfast Product

Cereal Meals

Breakfast Bars

Sandwiches & Burgers

Cakes & Muffins

Sausages & Salamis

Egg Meals

Milkshakes & Juices

Others

On-the-Go Breakfast Packaging Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

