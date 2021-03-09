On the Go? Say Goodbye to Stomach Woes. Zenwise Health Launches Convenient New Form of Digestive Enzymes

ORLANDO, Fla., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenwise Health, a premium supplement brand known for its gut health and immune-aiding products, announced today the launch of the new product carrier design for its best-selling digestive enzymes with probiotics. Rated as the #1 best-selling digestive enzyme on Amazon, with over 29,000 consumer reviews, Zenwise Health's Digestive Enzymes contain an 11 enzyme blend to help break down the "Hard 5 Foods:" meat, fried foods, dairy, fiber, including salads, and alcohol.

Zenwise Health

After the age of 20, our bodies naturally start to produce fewer digestive enzymes. As we age and our daily diets evolve, changes in the gut and our microbiome, or gut flora, can lead to frequent bouts of digestive upset, impacting as many as 40% of U.S. adults. Additionally, studies show that nearly 70% of the immune system is housed in the gut, so maintaining optimal digestive health not only increases comfort and enhances regularity but can also help protect overall health. Zenwise Health's Digestive Enzymes with probiotics are the daily pre-meal health hack that can help stymie symptoms of gas, bloating and indigestion. Perfect for a purse or pocket, the tins offer a convenient new way to let consumers keep the "Zenwise. Then Eat," routine, from anywhere.

"Taking a single Zenwise Health digestive enzyme capsule before each meal brings hundreds of thousands of consumers daily digestive comfort and relief," says Zenwise Health CEO, Myron Lyskanycz. "We know it's difficult to make this daily practice a routine when you're at work, in your car, or out and about. So we're making it as easy as popping a breath mint. We truly believe that gut health is the key to good health. These convenient tins make it easier to maintain good gut health, every day."

The new tins are priced at $19.97 for three, 30-count tins, or 90 total capsules. Each capsule contains a specialized blend of digestive enzymes that work during the meal, while beneficial prebiotics and probiotics nourish the gut for ongoing digestive wellness and immune system function. A perfect +1 to every meal, these supplements make the foods we love easier to break down, for a sense of daily digestive delight. Available now, you can learn more and purchase the tins at www.zenwise.com.

About Zenwise Health

Zenwise Health is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its customers through a collection of proprietary dietary supplements. Each Zenwise Health innovation is centered around a wellness approach incorporating holistic health, mindfulness, and the latest science. The ingredients in every Zenwise Health supplement tap into ancient wellness wisdom, validated by the latest proprietary science or clinical support to "Elevate Your State of Being…Well.™"

Media contact:

Olivia Carroll

[email protected]

505-670-3585

SOURCE Zenwise Health