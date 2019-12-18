On the Heels of Industry-Leading Global Mobility Innovation, Topia Gears Up for Growth & Scale in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the leading provider of Global Mobility Management (GMM) software, is wrapping up a transformational year and setting the course for accelerated growth in 2020. With new strategic executive hires in place, a series of innovations focused on employee experience, and multiple industry awards, Topia is heading into the new year with increased momentum built on proven success and customer focus.

This year, the company added several new global customers and expanded partnerships with a number of large enterprises, including AXA, Medallia, Veolia, one of the largest financial institutions, and a prominent business services company. Topia also onboarded customers in key verticals including energy, oil and gas, and manufacturing.

"Global Mobility is becoming increasingly vital for enterprises across the world, and a strategic competitive differentiator," said Lisa Rowan, research vice president, HR, Talent, and Learning Strategies for IDC. "Effective mobility programs increase employee performance and retention and enhance the overall employee experience."

Innovation focused on employee engagement

In 2019, Topia continued to innovate its global mobility solutions, giving customers the tools they need to offer their companies a world-class mobility program with delightful employee experiences. With a newly-enhanced integration between Topia Manage, the global mobility dashboard for HR professionals, and Topia Go, the consumer-grade application for mobile employees, the company enables streamlined communication and task management between HR teams and employees.

Topia Go also saw an expansion of its City Guides content, which gives employees access to data covering 200+ cities and detailed neighborhood-level search functionality for 19 global destinations. This enables relocating employees to get comfortable with their new location and settle in quickly. In addition, Topia expanded its global tax engine with support for 8 new countries, bringing its total coverage to over 110 countries including cities, states, and territories - increasing its already leading global coverage.

To further enhance employee experiences, Topia also launched the Topia Go mobile app, which allows employees to easily manage their relocations and assignments while on the move. Its personalized experience puts real-time information directly in the palm of employees' hands for unparalleled simplicity and ease of use.

"In 2020 Schneider Electric will continue to drive and improve our global mobility program which tightly integrates employee mobility with global talent strategy," said Susanna Warner-Corbacho, VP of International Mobility at Schneider Electric. "We're excited to continue our partnership with Topia to leverage technology to help us accomplish these goals."

Proven leaders for growth and scale

CEO Shawn Farshchi joined Topia in February of this year and has since built out a world-class leadership team including veteran IT security expert Randy Bar as CISO, seasoned finance executive Terry Schmid as CFO, and former RingCentral and Cisco brand-builder Neha Mirchandani as CMO. SaaS industry veterans Bill Mastin and Will Toms also joined as SVP of Sales and Services and VP of Customer Success respectively. These new executives joined the existing Topia leaders such as co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Steve Black, Chief Product Officer, Sten Tamkivi, and VP of People and Culture, Jacky Cohen.

"We've had an incredible year focused on delivering continued innovation to meet customer needs and building out our leadership team. We now have the strategic and growth-mindset in place to take Topia to the next level," said Shawn Farschi, CEO of Topia. "As we head into 2020, we are well-positioned to transform and lead the $230 billion global mobility market."

Industry recognition validates market success

Topia's strong momentum has not gone unnoticed by industry analysts that recognized the company with a series of awards.

Topia was named an Aragon Research Hot Vendor in Global Mobility Management earlier this year, recognized for its automated capability to streamline mobility processes, along with the visibility it gives both employees and HR/company leaders into the relocation and GMM workflow and data. In addition, together with client Schneider Electric, Topia was recognized with a Bronze Brandon Hall Excellence in Tech award for Best Unique or Innovative Workforce Management Program.

Finally, Topia General Counsel Elaine Foreman earlier this month was named an Aragon Research Women in Technology award-winner for her legal expertise and innovation, her strategic contributions to the business, as well as her service to the community and mentorship of young professionals.

For more information about Topia's comprehensive cloud-based GMM platform, visit www.topia.com.

About Topia

Topia, the industry's leading provider of Global Mobility Management software, empowers market-leading enterprises to mobilize global talent and deliver unparalleled employee experiences, while allowing organizations to continuously adapt to meet the business needs of tomorrow. With Topia, HR teams can now experience the automation of the entire mobility process, from scenario-based planning and compliance risk management to expat payroll, reporting and more. Topia's data-rich, interactive employee application delivers a consumer-grade experience by centralizing relocation-based tasks and data while providing interactive tools to help take the stress out of moving. Topia powers global mobility programs for many of the world's most trusted brands, including Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Equinor, AXA and more. Founded in 2010, Topia has raised over $100M from New Enterprise Associates (now NewView Capital) and Notion Capital and others and is a global company with offices throughout the Americas and EMEA. For more information, go to www.topia.com and follow Topia on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kasey Thomas

kthomas@sspr.com

925-285-6449

SOURCE Topia

Related Links

http://www.topia.com

