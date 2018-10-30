On The Heels Of Its Blockbuster Deal For "The Real World," MTV Studios Re-Imagines Another Groundbreaking Show With "Undressed"

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its blockbuster deal for "The Real World," MTV Studios today announced plans to reimagine "Undressed," another groundbreaking series that explored the complicated dynamics of young adult relationships.

Celebrated for its honest take on gender, class and race, "Undressed" helped launch the careers of hundreds of young actors and behind the scenes talent, including: Christina Hendricks, Jason Ritter, Max Greenfield, Brandon Routh and Chad Michael Murray, as well as Damon Lindelof ("Lost"), Lizzy Weiss ("Switched at Birth," "Blue Crush") and Steven S. DeKnight ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer").

Roland Joffé, the two-time Oscar® nominated director who created and executive produced "Undressed," is set to EP the scripted series which is currently in development.

MTV aired more than 200 episodes from 1999 – 2002 of the GLAAD Award winner which was widely praised by fans and critics alike for being one of the only shows at the time to feature gay, lesbian and bisexual characters and same-sex relationships. By offering an unfiltered look at the romantic lives of these characters, "Undressed" proved to be one of the most inclusive shows of its generation.

"'Undressed' was ahead of its time and we're looking forward to developing the series for a whole new generation," said Pamela Post, Head of Scripted Programming for MTV Studios, MTV, VH1 and Logo. "Much has changed in the dating/relationship world since the series first premiered and we're excited to showcase how both have evolved."

