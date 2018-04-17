On The Heels Of MTV's Third Consecutive Quarter Of Growth The 2018 "MTV VMAs" Will Return To NYC And Air Live From Radio City Music Hall On Monday, August 20, 2018

Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Julie Menin today joined the iconic VMA Moon Person; Bruce Gillmer, Global Head of Music/Talent, Co-Brand Lead, MTV International; and Darren Pfeffer, Executive Vice President of MSG Live, to announce the news with a street renaming and symbolic "moon landing" on Manhattan's Avenue of the Americas, under the marquee of the famed venue. Radio City Music Hall was the home of the inaugural VMAs in 1984 and this will mark the 12th time the show has been held there – the most for any VMA location. 2018 will be the 17th time the "MTV VMAs" have been held in New York City.

"New York City's creative energy has always fueled those who live and work here. This is where music, film, and art collide and where the Video Music Awards were born," said Mayor de Blasio. "There is no better place to host the MTV VMAs than in New York City at one of the most iconic venues in the world."

"We are so pleased that the MTV VMAs will be returning to their roots in New York City for this year's celebration of music, and entertainment," said Media and Entertainment Commissioner Julie Menin. "Prestigious awards shows like the VMAs and the Grammys not only reconfirm New York City's status as the music capital of the country, but they bring tremendous economic benefits to their host city, an estimated $50 million in the case of the VMAs. I thank MTV and Viacom for their partnership, and we look forward to rolling out the red carpet for one of the music industry's most entertaining nights."

"We're thrilled that the 'MTV Video Music Awards' will be returning to Radio City Music Hall, where they began in 1984," said Andy Lustgarten, President of The Madison Square Garden Company. "The VMAs are unlike any other event – combining history-making music with exciting and unexpected moments that create an unforgettable experience, and Radio City, as the Showplace of the Nation, is the perfect backdrop for this celebration."

New York City is a fitting choice to host the VMAs. It is the birthplace and incubator of so many of music's most popular genres – from salsa music in East Harlem to disco in midtown, from punk rock in the East Village to hip hop in the Bronx. The city continues to be at the forefront of music innovation with 72 digital music companies – more than San Francisco and Los Angeles combined.

Jesse Ignjatovic returns as Executive Producer for the 2018 "MTV Video Music Awards." Bruce Gillmer and Garrett English are Executive Producers. Melanie Block serves as Executive in Charge of Production. Amani Duncan is Music Executive in Charge. Wendy Plaut is Celebrity Talent Executive in Charge.

Official sponsors of the 2018 "MTV Video Music Awards" include PEPSI® and Taco Bell®.

Follow @MTV and @VMAs on social to keep up with all-things #VMAs.

Source: Nielsen; P18-34 data unless otherwise noted. Prime year over year growth based on L3, Prime (Mon-Sun, 8p-11p) coverage ratings.

About MTV:

MTV is a global youth culture brand driven by the creative spirit of music. For more information, check out http://www.mtvpress.com. MTV is a unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA).

About The Madison Square Garden Company:

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; The Chicago Theatre; and the Wang Theatre in Boston. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA), the New York Rangers (NHL) and the New York Liberty (WNBA); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and one of the leading North American esports organizations, Counter Logic Gaming. In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England's preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, The Stanton Social, Beauty & Essex and Vandal. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com

About the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment:

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment encompasses the key economic and creative sectors of film, TV, theater, music, advertising, publishing, and digital content. In total, these portfolios account for over 305,000 jobs in New York City, and an economic output of $104 billion. The agency also oversees NYC Media, the largest municipal broadcasting entity in the country, including five cable channels and an FM radio channel with a reach of 18 million viewers and 16 million listeners in the greater metropolitan area. The newly created Office of Nightlife is also housed at MOME.

Contacts:

Jason Shumaker

212-846-7325

Jason.Shumaker@viacom.com

Katie Magnotta

212-846-5793

Katie.Magnotta@viacom.com

Janet Allon

347-673-3847

jallon@media.nyc.gov

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on-the-heels-of-mtvs-third-consecutive-quarter-of-growth-the-2018-mtv-vmas-will-return-to-nyc-and-air-live-from-radio-city-music-hall-on-monday-august-20-2018-300631484.html

SOURCE MTV