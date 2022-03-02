ON THE NEW LET'S TALK STEM WITH DR. CALVIN MACKIE PODCAST, TEACHING TECHNOLOGY GURUS DAVID AND CHRISTINE VERNIER CITE THE NEED FOR RESOURCES AND ROLE MODELS TO ATTRACT MINORITY STUDENTS TO STEM

NEW ORLEANS, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David and Christine Vernier, co-presidents of Vernier Science Education, one of America's leading producers of STEM-related teaching technology from devices to instruments and software, said the nation's schools in under-resourced communities need more role models (teachers) and resources to better engage students of color in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning.

Appearing on the new episode of the Let's Talk STEM with Dr. Calvin Mackie podcast, Mr. Vernier says, "I think we all have to be part of the solution. To me it's a lack of role models. There are not enough teachers of color in our schools. And, I think we all have to do whatever we can, like Dr. Mackie does, to reach out to teachers and help them bring underserved kids into the fold and get them interested in science."

Further, Mr. Vernier notes the disproportionate resources in wealthy school districts versus those in under-resourced communities. "It's also true that it's so unfair on this distribution of resources," he says. "We talk to schools that literally are throwing away two-year-old computers to get new ones and other schools that are using Apple IIs (1977) to this day. It's a very unfair world. And, of course, that's a lot associated with poverty and race. It's a difficult situation."

Dr. Mackie, who founded STEM Global Action (SGA) and STEM NOLA to advance STEM education in under-resourced communities, says, "The inequities are absolutely real." He asserts that it's "educational malpractice" when comparing resources at many schools in White neighborhoods to others in Black & Brown communities. Dr. Mackie explains that SGA affiliates around the country bridge the gap and provide students and teachers with programs and materials to help engage students.

"I think the whole Black Lives Matter has made all of us realize that it sort of takes a village," Mrs. Vernier says. "We all need to do what we can do to make lives better for underrepresented students. In our newsletter, we're publishing articles, thought articles, for black history month and for, native American heritage month, that highlight scientists of color who are doing things in STEM. And hopefully those are passed on to students."

The Verniers note that one of their goals is to create science education technology that helps students actively engage in STEM projects rather than simply watching a teacher at the blackboard.

Mrs. Vernier explains that when the couple started their company in 1981, she saw it as a part time job for her husband who was a teacher and had the summers off. "I would be at home taking orders and such, and a year later, David took a leave from his teaching," she says.

