On The Road Again…New India Guidebook for Women Travelers

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for an international travel revival, Go! Girl Guides India by South Asia travel guru Allison Sodha launches on March 8, 2022.

8th in the Go! Girl Guides series, the 450-page travelogue offers comprehensive health and safety advice, destination inspiration, and other insights from Sodha's travels across the country.

Allison Sodha is the President of Sodha Travel, a company that specializes in sustainable and immersive travel to South Asia. As an India Destination Specialist, she has spent nearly two decades exploring the country and writing about her adventures for several publications.

Full-color print versions of Go! Girl Guides India are available for purchase at Sodha Travel and Go! Girl Guides. A black-and-white guide and a full-color e-book will be available on Amazon and other online retailers.

Go! Girl Guides India offers recommendations and resources that help keep women safe and contribute to more immersive experiences. Travelers learn where to stay, dine, drink, shop, and explore in 20 destinations and five national parks across north and west India.

Other features include: Shopping Lists; Volunteer Opportunities; Local Festivals; Daily Budgets; Understanding Local Transportation; Private vs. Public Healthcare; Common Travel Myths and Scams; Staying Healthy; Currency; ATMs and Tipping; Obtaining a Visa; Plus: Local Recipes, Media Recommendations, Bargaining Tips, Packing Lists, and more.

After a challenging two years in the travel industry, Sodha Travel is excited for the reopening of most countries in South Asia. Go! Girl Guides India is an entertaining and informative way to reignite the passion for global travel.

"It is my sincere hope that this book will encourage more women to not only visit India, but to feel confident, prepared, and excited for the journey," Sodha said.

The author will also be speaking at Women's Travel Fest from March 4 to 6 in Portland, Ore., where her travel company is based. Now in its 9th year, the event is the largest global consumer travel conference for women.

Founded in 2010 by Kelly Lewis, Go! Girl Guides is the world's first series of travel guidebooks curated for women, by women. Other guides available in print and e-book formats include Argentina, Mexico, London, and New York City. Guidebooks for purchase and downloads are available at https://gogirlguides.com/. The series also features 50 Essential Items for Female Travelers and 55 Places We Love for Female Travelers. Ongoing posts outline essential travel topics from what to pack to the best tours.

