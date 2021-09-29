On the Same Page Transitions to Focus on Leaders: The Most Powerful Point of Impact in Organizations

KATONAH, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the Same Page LLC today announced their new name – On The Next Page – and their plan to focus exclusively on leaders of large and mid-sized organizations to strengthen their capability to drive change and deliver impact. The company will continue to coach and mentor existing and emerging leaders who are in or preparing for a new role, or are facing a roadblock to delivering on their commitments. The team guides leaders to lean into their strengths and identify and eliminate their blind spots so they become the most powerful point for change and impact.

"Leaders in large and mid-sized organizations are expected to inspire and deliver through unprecedented challenges without the space to process them and the guidance to be their best," said Tracy Benson, Founder and CEO of On The Next Page. "This can result in leaders becoming burnt-out, isolated, overwhelmed and resigned, and organizations risk losing the talent they desperately need to thrive. When we coach and advise leaders, they are more skilled, engaged, confident, energized and committed ...and all of that shows up on the bottom line."

On the Next Page will host a virtual birthday bash and new business launch on October 7, 2021 from 4:00 – 5:30 pm EST to celebrate the transition. Guests will receive inspiration and insights via keynote interviews with:

Matt Schwartz , Partner at leading global executive search firm HI Executive Consulting on "Leadership in the Context of Business Reimagination" — what leaders and organizations need to know; and

, Partner at leading global executive search firm HI Executive Consulting on "Leadership in the Context of Business Reimagination" — what leaders and organizations need to know; and Armando Arismendi , IBM Vice President & Senior Partner, Watson Health Consulting, who will reflect on 41 years with IBM and address this question: "How do you build a career over decades in a world that's constantly changing?"

Prizes include two author-signed books and a complimentary coaching session with Benson.

Benson said, "Our clients show up with even more confidence knowing they have all the tools and insights they need to skillfully drive change and deliver lasting impact -- at work and at home. This is why we are now exclusively committed to being their professional spotter."

Leaders are the most powerful point for change and impact. Benson adds, "The question that leaders should ask themselves is 'What kind of impact could I create with guidance from an advisor who has worked with hundreds of Fortune 500 executives over 30 years?'"

About On The Next Page

Many organizational leaders navigate challenging dynamics and disruptive change without the benefit of an external advisor. Founded in 2001, On The Next Page delivers quantifiable results through its coaching, advisory and thought partner programs. Our certified coaches and seasoned business leaders become a client's professional spotter whose singular focus and interest is the client's success. Please contact [email protected] to learn more.

