ON THE SCHOOL BUS WITH DR. SPATES, PODCAST ELEVATING WHAT'S WORKING IN AMERICAN SCHOOLS, SUBMITTED FOR WEBBY AWARDS CONSIDERATION

Hosted by veteran educator and school principal Dr. Krishna Darlene Spates, the podcast elevates education as a cultural force—exploring leadership, equity, innovation, and creativity through authentic, unscripted conversations with educators and system leaders across the country. Framed through the metaphor of a school bus ride, each episode examines what it means to lead with urgency, care, and purpose in institutions that shape the nation's future.

Launched amid ongoing challenges facing public education, On the School Bus with Dr. Spates offers an inside perspective rarely centered in mainstream media. Rather than focusing on deficit narratives, the podcast spotlights effective leadership, community-driven solutions, and the human stories behind school transformation—positioning education as consequential work with national implications.

A central goal of the podcast is to elevate what is actually working in American schools and serve as an accelerant for spreading effective practices happening every day in classrooms and school communities across the country. By lifting up proven approaches and practitioner wisdom, the show creates space for educators, leaders, and communities to learn from one another, grow together, and remain inspired to better serve students—and the adults who support them—in ways that meaningfully improve school experiences and student learning outcomes.

"Education is one of the most powerful forces shaping our democracy, our workforce, and our communities," said Dr. Spates. "This podcast exists to elevate the voices of those doing the work every day—often without recognition—so that what's working in schools becomes part of the national conversation."

Episodes submitted for Webby Awards consideration address topics including what's actually working in schools, transformational school leadership, equity, belonging, whole-child supports, and the profound power of positive relationships to improve schools. Together, they reflect the podcast's emphasis on narrative coherence, professional relevance, and impact-driven storytelling.

The Webby Awards honor excellence on the internet across media, culture, and storytelling. On the School Bus with Dr. Spates represents a growing category of education-focused podcasts that bridge storytelling and professional practice, contributing meaningfully to national conversations about teaching, learning, and leadership.

SOURCE On the School Bus with Dr. Spates