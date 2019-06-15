On Tips on TV, Journalist and Explorer Kinga Philipps Provides Helpful Advice for Travel This Summer

ATLANTA, June 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For anyone who has already scheduled their summer vacation or anyone still looking for a great destination, it is time to get ready for another great adventure. Journalist and explorer Kinga Philipps is here with tips sure to help anyone. She is the host of numerous television shows for the Travel Channel, including "The Wild Side with Kinga Philipps," as well the host of the National Geographic show, "America's Lost Treasures."

Hot New Travel Trends for People Looking for a Great Vacation

Tips on TV

Kinga says that the current big travel trend is for travelers to recharge their minds while away. This allows them to truly live in the moment and engage in the local culture. Two resorts that do a great job of uniting luxury and regional flavor, in one of her favorite areas, are: Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun and Now Jade Riviera Cancun. They offer unlimited luxury where everything is included. Guests can relax their minds, enjoy an action-packed vacation and immerse themselves in local Mexican culture. They also include gourmet a la carte dining, endless entertainment day and night and locally inspired activities - making these resorts the perfect escape for families, couples and friends. A recent survey of American travelers conducted by AMResorts also found that 89 percent of travelers improve themselves in some way every time they travel. Thanks to vacations, travelers can sleep whenever they please and not count calories or talk politics. The unlimited luxury offerings, where everything is included, allows guests to focus on getting the vacation return on investment they deserve and need at resorts like Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun and Now Jade Riviera Cancun. For more information, visit NowResorts.com to book an Unlimited-Luxury summer vacation at Now Resorts & Spas.

Tips for Making It Easier to Travel

Kinga believes that using one credit card to book flights, hotels, rental cars and excursions makes traveling much easier. The 'Discover it Miles Card' offers unlimited 1.5 times miles for every dollar spent on all purchases. Plus, Discover automatically matches miles earned at the end of the first year – all with no annual fee. Discover conducted a survey on summer travel and found that 71 percent of Americans are planning to take a summer vacation this year, which is up 13 percent compared to 2018. Also, more than half (55 percent) of travelers are planning micro-vacations which last three days or less. The study also found that almost 40 percent of travelers prefer to use credit cards when on vacation, making them the leading payment method. For more information on the 'Discover it Miles Card', including rates, go to Discover.com.

Advice for Staying Healthy While Traveling

Kinga knows that getting sick when traveling can put a damper on even the best of vacations, so that is why it is always important to travel with non-drowsy Oscillococcinum. Take it the moment the body begins to ache or the instant a headache, fever, chills or fatigue is coming on. It is ideal for travelers on the go, as it comes in easy-to-take pellets that dissolve under the tongue. It is also TSA friendly, as it does not require water, and it tastes great. Everyone ages two and up can take it and it is widely available in supermarkets and drug stores. For more information, visit oscillo.com

For more information visit www.tipsontv.com.

Related Images

kinga-philipps-gives-summer-travel.png

Kinga Philipps' Gives Summer Travel Advice

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAvjhIK4X6k

SOURCE Tips on TV

Related Links

http://www.tipsontv.com

