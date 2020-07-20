On Top of the World Title Holder of 55places' Best 55+ Communities List

CHICAGO, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, 55places.com has named its 55 Best 55+ Active Adult Communities of 2020. To compile the list, age-restricted communities across the country were analyzed, where median home price, number of homes sold in the last 12 months, variety of home styles, amount of offered amenities, as well as Gallup's Wellbeing Index were specifically evaluated to dictate the ranking. On Top of the World, winner of 2019's list, once again took the No. 1 spot, making this Ocala, Florida-based community a back-to-back winner.

On Top of the World is no stranger to 55places.com awards. In addition to being recognized as the Best 55+ Community of 2019 and 2020, it has also been named 55places' Most Popular and Best-Selling Community of 2019, and has been included in nearly every ranking produced by the website.

"When homebuyers look for an age-restricted community, there are certain boxes that need to be checked, like affordability, amenities and social opportunities," said Danny Goodman, COO of 55places.com. "On Top of the World continues to be a premier choice due the variety of new and resale homes available, its facilities, and hundreds of activities and clubs, allowing residents to be as engaged or exploratory as they want to meet their interests."

On Top of the World is followed by 54 other leading communities, 14 of which are located in Sunshine State. View the top 10 below and the full ranking at: 55places.com/blog/the-55-best-55-communities-of-2020 .

On Top of the World — Ocala, Florida The Villages — The Villages, Florida Solivita –– Kissimmee, Florida Latitude Margaritaville –– Daytona Beach, Florida Sun City Texas –– Georgetown, Texas Pelican Preserve –– Fort Myers, Florida Sun City Huntley –– Huntley , Florida Sun City –– Sun City, Arizona Laguna Woods Village –– Laguna Woods, California Province –– Maricopa, Arizona

