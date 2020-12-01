On Track: Battista Hypercar Completes High Speed Test Programme In Nardò

The successful test marks the beginning of the next chapter in the development programme of the most powerful Italian sports car ever produced. This will see nine test and validation versions of the pure-electric Battista driven on public roads and in private test facilities to fine-tune, validate and homologate its bespoke chassis settings, advanced torque vectoring system and unique sound experience.

Test Driver and Vehicle Dynamics Manager Georgios Syropoulos concluded a series of dynamic tests at the world-famous proving ground, including sprints around the circular banking of the 12.6 km Nardò-ring and laps of the twisting 6.2 km handling track.

Automobili Pininfarina Chief Product and Engineering Officer, Paolo Dellachà, said: "This test is an exciting moment for our clients and the team at Automobili Pininfarina as we complete another phase In the development of the most powerful Italian sports car ever made. We have undertaken extensive development using advanced simulation technology, and we can now fine-tune the calibration of Battista's bespoke chassis and pioneering four-motor torque vectoring system on road and track."

The Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – for a combined power output of 1,900 hp and maximum torque of 2,300 Nm. Its advanced powertrain is able to intelligently distribute power between all four wheels for optimised traction in all conditions and allows customers to tailor the driving experience to suit their personal tastes using five unique driving modes (Calma, Pura, Energica, Furiosa and Carattere).

Automobili Pininfarina Test Driver and Vehicle Dynamics Manager Georgios Syropoulos, said: "The phenomenal performance potential of the Battista is clear. Our clients will never have experienced acceleration like this before, yet giving them the opportunity to tailor their experience using a range of drive modes means this hypercar offers much more than just speed thrills. With a zero-emissions range of 500kms and sophisticated all-wheel drive technology, every drive in Battista will be a pleasure."

The prototype Battista testing at the Nardò Technical Centre is not a stripped-out development mule. Beneath its elegant carbon fibre skin, a fully finished interior complete with luxuriously executed detailing, gave engineers the opportunity to assess every element of the new hyper GT.

TAILORED DRIVING EXPERIENCE

Bespoke chassis settings will ensure the Battista hyper GT delivers a unique dynamic experience that can be tailored to suit every trip. This test phase has allowed Automobili Pininfarina's engineers to develop and fine-tune a range of technologies to optimise the driving dynamics, including:

Brake tuning: Battista is the first electric hypercar to feature advanced racing-inspired Brembo CCMR carbon-ceramic brake technology. Work will focus on blending their operation with the high speed aerobrake and energy recuperation system, for optimum performance and driver confidence.

Battista is the first electric hypercar to feature advanced racing-inspired Brembo CCMR carbon-ceramic brake technology. Work will focus on blending their operation with the high speed aerobrake and energy recuperation system, for optimum performance and driver confidence. Torque Vectoring: Four-motor torque vectoring will be uniquely tuned to suit the bespoke hyper GT characteristics of the Battista, delivering incredible traction and driver confidence in all conditions. Energy-neutral torque vectoring will be optimised to recuperate and shift electrical energy seamlessly for enhanced range and efficiency.

Four-motor torque vectoring will be uniquely tuned to suit the bespoke hyper GT characteristics of the Battista, delivering incredible traction and driver confidence in all conditions. Energy-neutral torque vectoring will be optimised to recuperate and shift electrical energy seamlessly for enhanced range and efficiency. Tailored chassis settings: After around 1,000 of hours of virtual dynamic testing; double-wishbone suspension components, forged aluminium wheels, torsion bars and elastokinematics will be evaluated and fine-tuned, taking maximum advantage of the Battista's ultra-stiff carbon fibre monocoque to perfect the driving experience.

After around 1,000 of hours of virtual dynamic testing; double-wishbone suspension components, forged aluminium wheels, torsion bars and elastokinematics will be evaluated and fine-tuned, taking maximum advantage of the Battista's ultra-stiff carbon fibre monocoque to perfect the driving experience. Drive mode validation: Advanced torque vectoring gives Automobili Pininfarina the ability to create more distinct characteristics between each driving mode than in a conventional ICE vehicle. Final software tuning and validation for each of Battista's five drive modes will take place on road and track.

Advanced torque vectoring gives Automobili Pininfarina the ability to create more distinct characteristics between each driving mode than in a conventional ICE vehicle. Final software tuning and validation for each of Battista's five drive modes will take place on road and track. Tyre validation: Customers will have a choice of 20-inch forged aluminium front and rear 'Prezioso' wheels and 20-inch front and 21-inch rear forged aluminium 'Impulso' wheels, with a saving of 8.9 kilograms in unsprung mass across all wheels, with corresponding high performance tyres: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R or Pirelli P Zero. Engineers will optimise the chassis settings to suit each application during the dynamic test phase.

Customers will have a choice of 20-inch forged aluminium front and rear 'Prezioso' wheels and 20-inch front and 21-inch rear forged aluminium 'Impulso' wheels, with a saving of 8.9 kilograms in unsprung mass across all wheels, with corresponding high performance tyres: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R or Pirelli P Zero. Engineers will optimise the chassis settings to suit each application during the dynamic test phase. High speed aerodynamics: Following simulation and wind tunnel testing, the unique exterior design and active aerodynamics of the Battista will be fine tuned during track testing to ensure the sculpted bodyworks delivers the refinement, aerodynamic stability and performance expected from a luxurious hyper GT.

Following simulation and wind tunnel testing, the unique exterior design and active aerodynamics of the Battista will be fine tuned during track testing to ensure the sculpted bodyworks delivers the refinement, aerodynamic stability and performance expected from a luxurious hyper GT. Sound Experience: Battista will deliver a unique driving experience in every sense and dynamic development will enable technicians to evolve in-car and external soundscape to suit the hyper GT's DNA in all driving environments.

When the first vehicles are delivered to clients in 2021, Battista will accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62mph) in sub two-seconds – faster than a current Formula 1 car. It will also sprint from 0-300 km/h (0-186mph) in less than 12 seconds and have a top speed of 350 km/h (217mph).

CONNECTED LUXURY

The luxurious hyper GT will combine blistering performance with seamless global roaming thanks to a partnership with integrated communications leader, Deutsche Telekom. The agreement ensures Battista customers will enjoy online connectivity worldwide without interruption or incurring additional charges.

This advanced connectivity supports Over-The-Air technology, which is capable of remotely updating software for 26 individual control modules on the Battista, encompassing everything from the pure-electric powertrain to the infotainment. Smart Diagnostics technology will also monitor the hyper GT to spot potential issues before they arise, bringing 21st century connectivity to the sector for the first time.

The suite of customer-friendly digital services offered with every Battista also includes complimentary charging in partnership with ChargePoint and the availability of a Pininfarina SpA-designed wallbox in the same colour as the hypercar.

The Automobili Pininfarina Battista is named after Battista 'Pinin' Farina, the founder of the Carrozzeria Pininfarina coachbuilding company, which he established in 1930. The pure electric hyper GT is the realisation of Battista's dream to see a car produced wearing the Pininfarina name and the first vehicles will be delivered to customers in 2021. No more than 150 examples will be created, by hand, in Cambiano, Italy, providing a unique combination of legendary design DNA and electrified technology.

For more information, visit

automobili-pininfarina.com/media-zone

EDITOR'S NOTES

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Munich, Germany, with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered and produced by hand in Italy, the Battista hypercar and all future models will be sold and serviced in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina. The new company aims to be the most sustainable luxury car brand in the world.

The company is a 100 per cent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment and has been named Automobili Pininfarina following the signing of a trademark licence agreement between Pininfarina S.p.A. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Pininfarina S.p.A. will take an influential role in supporting design and production capacities based on their unique 90-year experience of producing many of the world's most iconic cars.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra, Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman of Pininfarina S.p.A., and Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Mahindra Racing, launched the new car brand at the Rome Formula E race on 13th April 2018. Mahindra has quickly built up experience of cutting-edge 'race-to-road' sustainable high-performance technological innovation having competed in every Formula E race since the world's most innovative motor racing series began in 2013.

ABOUT PAOLO DELLACHÀ, CHIEF PRODUCT AND ENGINEERING OFFICER

Responsible for development of the future range of Automobili Pininfarina sustainable luxury electric cars, Dellacha (45) previously held senior testing, engineering and design roles at Ferrari, Maserati and Alfa Romeo.

ABOUT GEORGIOS SYROPOULOS, TEST DRIVER AND VEHICLE DYNAMICS ENGINEER

Syropoulos (40) has spent more than 15 years helping to develop and engineer high performance luxury cars and sportscars, focussing on EVs with experience working with Lotus, Tesla and Faraday Future among others.

SOURCE Automobili Pininfarina