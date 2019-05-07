On Track Innovations Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

ROSH PINA, Israel, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Innovations Ltd. ("OTI") (NASDAQ: OTIV) (the "Company" or "OTI"), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Highlights of the quarter

Revenues of $3.0 million of which the recurring portion accounted for 43%, versus 26% in the prior quarter; on an absolute dollar basis recurring revenues increased sequentially by 12%;

of which the recurring portion accounted for 43%, versus 26% in the prior quarter; on an absolute dollar basis recurring revenues increased sequentially by 12%; OTI completed the production relocation from China to the Philippines at the end of the first quarter of 2019; and revenues are expected to resume growth in the second quarter;

to at the end of the first quarter of 2019; and revenues are expected to resume growth in the second quarter; Improvement in the gross margins to 55%, compared with 52% in the same year-ago quarter;

Reduction in the expenses: operating expenses totaled $3.1 million in the first quarter, compared to $3.4 million in the same year-ago quarter;

in the first quarter, compared to in the same year-ago quarter; Received order for more than 6,000 advanced payment systems to the Russian market;

Management Commentary

Mr. Cohen commented, "As we had expected, our first quarter was weak from the revenue standpoint, as we focused on moving our production out of China to the Philippines, where there is no impact from US tariffs. I recently returned from our new production facility which was up and running as of the beginning of the second quarter. I therefore believe that the issue which has affected us for the past two quarters is now behind us and we can look forward to a return of sequential revenue growth in the second quarter and beyond. I am pleased by the high level of gross margins as well as the relative increase in our recurring revenue levels, which sets us up positively as our revenues return to growth. "

Following OTI's sale of its MediSmart division in the fourth quarter of 2018, the financial results of Medismart are included as discontinued operations and all the prior periods' information has been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation.

First quarter 2019 financial results summary

Total revenue in the quarter was $3.0 million , compared to $5.5 million in the same year-ago quarter. The revenues in the quarter were affected primarily by the impact of tariffs implemented by the United States on imports from China , where the Company manufactured its products until the end of the first quarter. Over the past 6 months, OTI has taken steps to relocate manufacturing to the Philippines , and the process was completed at the end of the first quarter of 2019. Additionally, the revenues were also impacted by the lower level of orders from the Asia-Pacific region, compared with the same year-ago quarter.

, compared to in the same year-ago quarter. The revenues in the quarter were affected primarily by the impact of tariffs implemented by on imports from , where the Company manufactured its products until the end of the first quarter. Over the past 6 months, OTI has taken steps to relocate manufacturing to , and the process was completed at the end of the first quarter of 2019. Additionally, the revenues were also impacted by the lower level of orders from the region, compared with the same year-ago quarter. Recurring revenues were $1.3 million (43% of total revenues), compared to $1.3 million (23% of total revenues) in the first quarter of 2018.

(43% of total revenues), compared to (23% of total revenues) in the first quarter of 2018. Gross profit in the quarter was $1.6 million , or 55% of revenues, compared to $2.9 million , or 52% of revenues, in the first quarter of 2018.

, or 55% of revenues, compared to , or 52% of revenues, in the first quarter of 2018. Operating expenses totaled $3.1 million in the first quarter, compared to $3.4 million in the same year-ago quarter.

in the first quarter, compared to in the same year-ago quarter. Loss from continuing operations were $1.6 million compared to $400,000 in the same year-ago quarter.

compared to in the same year-ago quarter. Net loss was $1.7 million , or $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $333,000 , or $0.01 per share in the same year-ago quarter.

, or per share, compared to a net loss of , or per share in the same year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations of $1.1 , compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $104,000 in the same year-ago quarter.

, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of in the same year-ago quarter. Positive net cash provided by continuing operation activities totaled $186,000 in the first quarter of 2019, compared to positive net cash provided by continuing operation activities which totaled $591,000 in the same year-ago period.

ON TRACK INNOVATIONS LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENT The following table reflects selected On Track Innovations Ltd. non-GAAP results reconciled to GAAP results: (US dollars in thousands)



Three months ended March 31

2019 2018

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)





Net loss $ (1,745) $ (333)





Net loss (income) from discontinued operations 193 (67) Financial expenses, net 69 322 Depreciation 320 335 Expenses (income tax benefits) 5 (124)





TOTAL EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (1,158) $ (157)





Stock-based compensation 46 53 TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (1,112) $ (104)

ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD.

INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(US dollars in thousands)









March 31 December 31





2019 2018

Assets













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,014 $ 4,827 Short-term investments

905 1,078 Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful





accounts of $560 and 555 as of March 31, 2019





and December 31, 2018, respectively)

2,707 4,530 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

1,789 2,060 Inventories

3,964 3,527 Asset held for sale

772 - Total current assets

14,151 16,022















Long-term restricted deposit for employees benefit

454 451







Severance pay deposits

387 375







Property, plant and equipment, net

4,013 5,033







Intangible assets, net

241 241







Right-of-use assets

1,381 -























Total Assets

$ 20,627 $ 22,122

ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD. INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (US dollars in thousands)







March 31 December 31

2019 2018 Liabilities and Equity









Current Liabilities



Short-term bank credit and current maturities



of long-term bank loans $ 518 $ 260 Trade payables 4,937 4,712 Other current liabilities 2,534 3,622





Total current liabilities $ 7,989 $ 8,594





Long-Term Liabilities



Long-term loans, net of current maturities 32 39 Long-term liabilities due to operating leases, net of current maturities 857 - Accrued severance pay 894 853 Deferred tax liability 426 445 Total long-term liabilities 2,209 1,337





Total Liabilities 10,198 9,931























Equity









Ordinary shares of NIS 0.1 par value: Authorized –



50,000,000 shares as of March 31, 2019 and



December 31, 2018; issued: 42,473,076 shares as



of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018;



outstanding: 41,294,377 shares



as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 1,068 1,068 Additional paid-in capital 225,068 225,022 Treasury shares at cost - 1,178,699 shares as of March 31,



2019 and December 31, 2018 (2,000) (2,000) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,019) (956) Accumulated deficit (212,688) (210,943) Total Equity 10,429 12,191











Total Liabilities and Equity $ 20,627 $ 22,122

ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD. INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (US dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months ended March 31



2019 * 2018 Revenues





Sales

$ 1,722 $ 4,241 Licensing and transaction fees

1,291 1,271







Total revenues

3,013 5,512







Cost of revenues





Cost of sales

1,370 2,632 Total cost of revenues

1,370 2,632







Gross profit

1,643 2,880 Operating expenses





Research and development

871 820 Selling and marketing

1,285 1,645 General and administrative

965 907







Total operating expenses

3,121 3,372







Operating loss from continuing operations

(1,478) (492) Financial expenses, net

(69) (32)







Loss from continuing operations before taxes on income

(1,547) (524)







Income tax (expenses) benefits

(5) 124







Loss from continuing operations

(1,552) (400) (Loss) income from discontinued operations

(193) 67







Net loss

$ (1,745) $ (333)







Basic and diluted net loss attributable to





shareholders per ordinary share





From continuing operations

$ (0.04) $ (0.01) From discontinued operations

$ ** $ **



$ (0.04) $ (0.01) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share

41,294,377 41,214,378







* Reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.













** Less than $0.01 per ordinary share.































ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD. INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW (US dollars in thousands)





Three months ended March 31



2019 * 2018 Cash flows from continuing operating activities





Net loss from continuing operations

$ (1,552) $ (400) Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by continuing operating

activities:



Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees and others 46 53 Gain on sale of property and equipment, net

(2) - Accrued interest and linkage differences, net

(12) 14 Depreciation and amortization

320 335 Deferred tax benefits, net

(10) (124) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accrued severance pay, net

29 (3) Decrease in trade receivables, net

1,323 886 Decrease in other receivables and prepaid expenses

264 33 Increase in inventories

(457) (35) Increase (decrease) in trade payables

423 (117) Decrease in other current liabilities

(186) (51) Net cash provided by continuing operating activities

186 591







Cash flows from continuing investing activities





Purchase of property and equipment

(115) (322) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

10 - Change in short-term investments, net

6 1,164 Proceeds from restricted deposit for employee benefits

10 - Investment in capitalized certification costs

(48) (13) Net cash (used in) provided by continuing investing activities

(137) 829







Cash flows from continuing financing activities





Increase in short-term bank credit, net

372 33 Repayment of long-term bank loans

(119) (144) Net cash provided by (used in) continuing financing activities

253 (111)







Cash flows from discontinued operations





Net cash (used in) provided by discontinued operating activities

(1,231) 244







Total net cash (used in) provided by discontinued operations

(1,231) 244







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(57) 63







Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(986) 1,616 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of the period

5,105 7,799







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of the period

$ 4,119 $ 9,415

* Reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.

SOURCE On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTI)