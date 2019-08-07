On Track Innovations Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

ROSH PINA, Israel, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Innovations Ltd. ("OTI") (NASDAQ: OTIV) (the "Company" or "OTI"), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Highlights

Revenues of $4.1 million in the second quarter, growth of 37% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 28% compared to the second quarter of last year.

in the second quarter, growth of 37% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 28% compared to the second quarter of last year. Gross margin at 58% in the second quarter, at a multi-year high, in part due to growing portion of recurring revenue out of the total.

Continued tight control over operating expenses which decreased by 6% in the first half of 2019, versus the same period in 2018.

Delivered globally more than 10,000 advanced contactless readers to the smart ATMs market, more than 8,000 advanced payment readers to the Russian market, and more than 1,000 advanced payment systems to the Japanese unattended retail market.

Management Commentary

Mr. Assaf Cohen, OTI's Interim CEO, commented, "We are pleased with the recovery in our results in the second quarter. The increase in revenue over the prior quarter gives us confidence that the issue we faced in the U.S. from the impact of tariffs is now behind us, and we have regained our positive momentum. Furthermore, in line with our long-term strategy, the recurring portion of our revenues continues to grow, and this has allowed us to see a solid improvement in the gross margin."

Mr. Cohen continued, "I would like to wish Mr. Shlomi Cohen, our former CEO, the best of luck in future with all his endeavors and thank him for the years he invested in OTI, in stabilizing the business and advancing its strategy. The Board is working to find a suitable replacement in the coming months."

Following OTI's sale of its MediSmart division in the fourth quarter of 2018, the financial results of Medismart are included as discontinued operations and all the prior periods' information has been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation.

Second quarter 2019 financial results summary

Total revenue in the quarter was $4.1 million , compared to $5.7 million in the same year-ago quarter. Revenues in the prior quarter were $3.0 million , and current quarter revenues represent a 37% sequential improvement.

, compared to in the same year-ago quarter. Revenues in the prior quarter were , and current quarter revenues represent a 37% sequential improvement. Recurring revenues were $1.2 million (29% of total revenues), compared to $1.4 million (24% of total revenues) in the second quarter of 2018.

(29% of total revenues), compared to (24% of total revenues) in the second quarter of 2018. Gross profit in the quarter was $2.4 million , or 58% of revenues, compared to $2.9 million , or 50% of revenues, in the second quarter of 2018.

, or 58% of revenues, compared to , or 50% of revenues, in the second quarter of 2018. Operating expenses totaled $3.2 million in the quarter, compared to $3.3 million in the same year-ago quarter.

in the quarter, compared to in the same year-ago quarter. Loss from continuing operations was $849,000 compared to $399,000 in the same year-ago quarter.

compared to in the same year-ago quarter. Net loss was $899,000 , or loss of $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $280,000 , or loss of $0.01 per share, in the same year-ago quarter. Net loss in the prior quarter amounted to $1.7 million , or loss of $0.04 per share.

, or loss of per share, compared to a net loss of , or loss of per share, in the same year-ago quarter. Net loss in the prior quarter amounted to , or loss of per share. Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations was $442,000 in the quarter, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $32,000 in the same year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA loss in the prior quarter was $1.1 million .

in the quarter, compared to adjusted EBITDA of in the same year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA loss in the prior quarter was . As of the end of the quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $5.7 million .

Conference Call

Management will host an investor conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 12, 2019, to discuss the financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a recorded Q&A session.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like the Interim CEO to address on the call. Please submit questions to oti_questions@gkir.com by Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. OTI intends to hold conference calls in this format during the CEO transition phase and expects to return to the live format, upon the appointment of a permanent CEO.

To listen, please use the following dial-in information:

U.S. Dial-in: 1-888-317-6002

International Dial-in: +1-412-317-5245

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1720/30987

Please dial in a few minutes before the start of the call and request to join the "On Track Innovations Earnings Conference Call" to ensure timely participation.

The conference call will be available for replay by clicking here and via the investor relations section of the company's website.

About On Track Innovations Ltd

On Track Innovations (OTI) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of secure cashless payment solutions using contactless NFC technology. OTI's field-proven innovations have been deployed around the world to address cashless payment, automated retail and petroleum markets. OTI distributes and supports its solutions through a global network of regional offices and alliances. OTI is the proud recipient of the 2017 AI Award for Best Cashless Payment Solutions Provider – Israel. For more information, visit www.otiglobal.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Whenever we use words such as "will," "look forward," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "believe," "should," "can" or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss, among others: the Company's belief that the impact of tariffs is now behind it, and continued positive momentum. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on OTI's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of OTI could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are stated under the captions "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) and other known and unknown uncertainties and risk factors including those detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures, namely, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, or adjusted earnings from continuing operations before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations represents earnings before interest or financing expenses, income tax, depreciation and amortization, and further eliminates the effect of patent litigation expenses, stock-based compensation expense and other expenses. Patent litigation expenses and other expenses are presented only at the end of each year, as we do not consider their impact on quarterly results to be material. OTI believes that adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations should be considered in evaluating the Company's operations since it provides a clear indication of the Company's operating results. This measure should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for the U.S. GAAP results. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release have been reconciled to the U.S. GAAP results in the tables below.



ON TRACK INNOVATIONS LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENT The following table reflects selected On Track Innovations Ltd. non-GAAP results reconciled to GAAP results: (US dollars in thousands)



Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)









Net loss $ (899) $ (280) $ (2,644) $ (613)









Net loss (income) from discontinued operations 50 (119) 243 (186) Financial expenses, net 37 95 106 127 Depreciation and amortization 323 345 643 680 Taxes on income 3 (141) 8 (265) Total EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (486) $ (100) $ (1,644) $ (257)









Other expenses - 70 - 70 Stock-based compensation 44 62 90 115 Total adjusted EBITDA FROM CONTINUING

OPERATIONS $ (442) $ 32 $ (1,554) $ (72)

ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD. INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (US dollars in thousands)





June 30, December 31,



2019 2018 Assets













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,575 $ 4,827 Short-term investments

2,105 1,078 Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful





accounts of $564 and $555 as of June 30, 2019





and December 31, 2018, respectively)

2,793 4,530 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

1,457 2,060 Inventories

4,929 3,527 Asset held for sale

764 -







Total current assets

15,623 16,022















Long-term restricted deposit for employees benefit

463 451







Severance pay deposits

394 375







Property, plant and equipment, net

3,981 5,033







Intangible assets, net

262 241







Right-of-use assets

1,696 -























Total Assets

$ 22,419 $ 22,122

ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD. INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (US dollars in thousands)



June 30, December 31,

2019 2018 Liabilities and Equity









Current Liabilities



Short-term bank credit and current maturities



of long-term bank loans $ 2,811 $ 260 Trade payables 5,226 4,712 Other current liabilities 2,248 3,622





Total current liabilities 10,285 8,594





Long-Term Liabilities



Long-term loans, net of current maturities 27 39 Long-term liabilities due to operating leases, net of current maturities 1,092 - Accrued severance pay 916 853 Deferred tax liability 424 445 Total long-term liabilities 2,459 1,337





Total Liabilities 12,744 9,931











Commitments and Contingencies









Equity









Ordinary shares of NIS 0.1 par value; Authorized:



50,000,000 shares as of June 30, 2019 and



December 31, 2018; issued: 42,503,076 and 42,473,076 shares as



of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively;



outstanding: 41,324,377 and 41,294,377 shares



as of June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively 1,069 1,068 Additional paid-in capital 225,111 225,022 Treasury shares at cost - 1,178,699 shares as of June 30,



2019 and December 31, 2018 (2,000) (2,000) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (918) (956) Accumulated deficit (213,587) (210,943) Total Equity 9,675 12,191





Total Liabilities and Equity $ 22,419 $ 22,122

ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD. INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (US dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30,



2019 *2018 2019 *2018











Revenues









Sales

$2,933 $ 4,352 $ 4,655 $ 8,593 Licensing and transaction fees

1,183 1,387 2,474 2,658











Total revenues

4,116 5,739 7,129 11,251











Cost of revenues









Cost of sales

1,742 2,849 3,112 5,481 Total cost of revenues

1,742 2,849 3,112 5,481











Gross profit

2,374 2,890 4,017 5,770 Operating expenses









Research and development

817 806 1,688 1,626 Selling and marketing

1,320 1,464 2,605 3,109 General and administrative

1,046 1,065 2,011 1,972 Total operating expenses

3,183 3,335 6,304 6,707











Operating loss from continuing operations

(809) (445) (2,287) (937) Financial expenses, net

(37) (95) (106) (127) Loss from continuing operations









before taxes on income

(846) (540) (2,393) (1,064) Income tax

(3) 141 (8) 265 Loss from continuing operations

(849) (399) (2,401) (799) Net (loss) income from discontinued

operations

(50) 119 (243) 186 Net loss

$ (899) $ (280) $ (2,644) $ (613) Basic and diluted net (loss) income

attributable to shareholders per ordinary

share









From continuing operations

(0.02) (0.01) (0.06) (0.02) From discontinued operations

** ** ** 0.01















$ (0.02) $ (0.01) $ (0.06) $ (0.01)











Weighted average number of ordinary shares

used in computing basic and diluted net (loss)

income per ordinary share

41,300,641 41,271,644 41,297,526 41,243,169

* Reclassified to conform with the current period presentation. ** Less than $0.01 per ordinary share.

ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD. INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW (US dollars in thousands)





Six months ended June 30,



2019 * 2018







Cash flows from continuing operating activities





Net loss from continuing operations

$ (2,401) $ (799) Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to





net cash used in continuing operating activities:





Stock-based compensation related to options issued





to employees and others

90 115 Accrued interest and linkage differences, net

(18) 7 Depreciation and amortization

643 680 Deferred tax benefits, net

(24) (281) Gain on sale of fixed assets

(2) (17)







Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accrued severance pay, net

44 (28) Decrease in trade receivables, net

1,254 1,051 Decrease in other receivables and prepaid expenses

597 249 Increase in inventories

(1,405) (344) Increase (decrease) in trade payables

585 (567) Decrease in other current liabilities

(540) (528) Net cash used in continuing operating activities

(1,177) (462)







Cash flows from continuing investing activities





Purchase of property and equipment

(221) (414) Change in short-term investments, net

(1,190) 1,173 Investment in capitalized product costs

(120) (87) Proceeds from restricted deposit for employee benefits

10 - Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

10 17 Net cash (used in) provided by continuing investing activities

(1,511) 689







Cash flows from continuing financing activities





Increase (decrease) in short-term bank credit, net

2,747 (80) Repayment of long-term bank loans

(233) (348) Proceeds from exercise of options

- 34 Net cash provided by (used in) continuing financing activities

2,514 (394)







Cash flows from discontinued operations





Net cash (used in) provided by discontinued operating activities

(1,304) 289







Total net cash (used in) provided by discontinued operations

(1,304) 289







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

53 (288)







Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,425) (166) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-beginning of the period

5,105 7,799







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-end of the period

$ 3,680 $ 7,633







(*) Reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.

SOURCE On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTI)