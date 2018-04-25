On Track Innovations Ltd. to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on Wednesday, May 9th at 9 a.m. Eastern Time

ROSH PINNA, Israel, April 25 , 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTI) (NASDAQ: OTIV), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 before market open on Wednesday, May 9th at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

Management will host an investor conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on May 9, 2018, to discuss OTI's first quarter 2018 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q1 2018 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-888-317-6002

International Dial-in: 1-412-317-5245

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1720/25625

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call and request to join the "On Track Innovations Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call" to ensure timely participation.

The conference call will be available for replay by clicking here and via the investor relations section of the company's website.

About OTI

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ: OTIV) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of secure cashless payment solutions using contactless NFC technology. OTI's field-proven innovations have been deployed around the world to address cashless payment and management requirements for the Internet of Payment Things (IoPT), wearables, automated retail and petroleum markets. OTI distributes and supports its solutions through a global network of regional offices and alliances. OTI is the proud recipient of the 2017 AI Award for Best Cashless Payment Solutions Provider – Israel. For more information, please visit www.otiglobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Whenever we use words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "estimate" or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss our expectations regarding our growth or profitability, reduction of costs and expenses, expected divestitures, plans for our existing and new products and services, penetration of new markets and securing new customers, contributions of our regions to our growth, resolution of our outstanding patent infringement claims, strengthening of our balance sheet and delivery long-term shareholder value. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on OTI's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of OTI could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements could be impacted by the effects of the protracted evaluation and validation periods in the U.S. and other markets for contactless payment cards, or new and existing products and our ability to execute production on orders, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be achieved. Except as otherwise required by law, OTI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

OTI Press Contact:

Richard Harris

Marketing Manager

press@otiglobal.com

OTI Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director

MZ Group – MZ North America

Main: 949-385-6449

OTIV@mzgroup.us

