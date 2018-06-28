On Track Innovations Receives Purchase Order for 3,000 Cashless Payment Systems for the Japanese Market

ROSH PINNA, Israel, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTI) (NASDAQ: OTIV), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, today announced that it has received a purchase order for 3,000 cashless payment systems from Japan via its partner, Billing Systems Cooperation (TSEL 3623), a leading payment service provider.

The systems include OTI's turnkey solution, which is comprised of a new UNO Plus EMV and FeliCa contactless reader as well as the GoBox Multi-Service Telemetry Gateway. OTI's GoBox is a powerful Machine-to-Machine (M2M) controller, payment gateway and multi-services enabler for unattended machines, providing innovative new revenue streams for machine operators.

OTI's turnkey solution offers a single point of contact for vending machine operators looking to implement cashless payment solutions. The company expects the purchase order to be delivered in the third quarter of 2018, for which OTI will recognize a one-time sale, followed by a high-margin, recurring revenue stream over the long-term. Due to confidentiality, the terms of the contract cannot be disclosed. Once complete, OTI will have delivered a total of 10,000 advanced payment systems to Japan to-date.

"I am very pleased to report this new purchase order, which increases our footprint in the key Japanese cashless payment systems market to 10,000 units," said Shlomi Cohen, CEO of On Track Innovations. "At an estimated six million units, the total estimated size of the Japanese electronic vending machine market is significant, leaving us a substantial runway to continue to execute with our partner, Billing Systems Cooperation. I look forward to continued sales execution in this key global market," concluded Cohen.

About OTI

On Track Innovations (OTI) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of secure cashless payment solutions using contactless NFC technology. OTI's field-proven innovations have been deployed around the world to address cashless payment and management requirements for the Internet of Payment Things (IoPT), wearables, automated retail and petroleum markets. OTI distributes and supports its solutions through a global network of regional offices and alliances. OTI is the proud recipient of the 2017 AI Award for Best Cashless Payment Solutions Provider – Israel. For more information, visit www.otiglobal.com.





