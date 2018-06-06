On Track Innovations Signs Long-term Service Contract With Mazowieckie Railways

ROSH PINNA, Israel, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTI) (NASDAQ: OTIV), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, today announced a new long-term service contract with the Mazowieckie Railways Company.

As part of the four-year contract, which as an estimated value of $155,000, OTI Europa will provide and maintain Mazowieckie Railways' Masovian Smart Cart IT system in support of electronic ticket sales. Mazowieckie Railways is part of an integrated public transit system that provides regional passenger rail service on behalf of the Mazowieckie voivodeship local government, Poland's largest and most populous province.

"We are pleased that Mazowieckie Railways chose OTI as their partner for ongoing IT support," said Shlomi Cohen, CEO of On Track Innovations. "Our significant experience within the European mass transit market positions us favorably for future contract wins in this segment. This multi-year service contract stands as a testament to our continued efforts to build a steady base of long-term recurring revenues, which we believe will be a notable long-term value driver for our shareholders. We look forward to continued execution on this front."

On Track Innovations (OTI) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of secure cashless payment solutions using contactless NFC technology. OTI's field-proven innovations have been deployed around the world to address cashless payment and management requirements for the Internet of Payment Things (IoPT), wearables, automated retail and petroleum markets. OTI distributes and supports its solutions through a global network of regional offices and alliances. OTI is the proud recipient of the 2017 AI Award for Best Cashless Payment Solutions Provider – Israel. For more information, visit www.otiglobal.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Whenever we use words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "would," "should," "will," "look-forward," "can" or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss, among others: our plans for the future, our expectations regarding future product launches and growth into new markets, traction with our cryptocurrency efforts and our expectation of bringing tremendous value to our industry while generating predictable, high-margin, recurring revenues for the Company and great value for our shareholders. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are stated under the captions "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) and other known and unknown uncertainties and risk factors including those detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

