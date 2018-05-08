On Track Innovations to Host Corporate Update Webinar on May 22nd at 11:30 a.m. EDT

ROSH PINNA, Israel, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTI) (NASDAQ: OTIV), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, will host a virtual webinar on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time (11:30 a.m. Eastern time).

Management will be presenting an overview of the business model, growth initiatives and key milestones. The call will be accompanied by a presentation which can be accessed via the webcast link below.

Shlomi Cohen, CEO, will host the call followed by a question and answer session. To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Time: 8:30 a.m. Pacific time (11:30 a.m. Eastern time)

Dial-in: +1-877-407-0784

International Dial-in: +1-201-689-8560

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129550

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through May 29, 2018 by dialing 1-844-512-2921from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13679462.

OTI Global

On Track Innovations (OTI) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of secure cashless payment solutions using contactless NFC technology. OTI's field-proven innovations have been deployed around the world to address cashless payment and management requirements for the Internet of Payment Things (IoPT), wearables, automated retail and petroleum markets. OTI distributes and supports its solutions through a global network of regional offices and alliances. OTI is the proud recipient of the 2017 AI Award for Best Cashless Payment Solutions Provider – Israel. For more information, visit http://www.otiglobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Whenever we use words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss our expectations regarding our growth or profitability, expected divestitures, plans for our existing and new products and services, penetration of new markets and securing new customers, and deliver long-term shareholder value. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on OTI's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of OTI could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements could be impacted by the effects of the protracted evaluation and validation periods in the U.S. and other markets for contactless payment cards, or new and existing products and our ability to execute production on orders, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be achieved. Except as otherwise required by law, OTI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik

MZ North America

+1-949-385-6449

Greg.Falesnik@mzgroup.us

