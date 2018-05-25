On Track Innovations to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo in New York on May 31

ROSH PINNA, Israel, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTI) (NASDAQ: OTIV), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo in New York City. The conference is being held on May 31, 2018 at Convene on Park Avenue.

On Track Innovations management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day on May 31st and is scheduled to present as follows:

Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo

Date: Thursday, May 31, 2018

Presentation Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Location: Park Hub East Room - Convene, 101 Park Avenue, New York City

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Ladenburg Thalmann representative.

About OTI

On Track Innovations (OTI) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of secure cashless payment solutions using contactless NFC technology. OTI's field-proven innovations have been deployed around the world to address cashless payment and management requirements for the Internet of Payment Things (IoPT), wearables, automated retail and petroleum markets. OTI distributes and supports its solutions through a global network of regional offices and alliances. OTI is the proud recipient of the 2017 AI Award for Best Cashless Payment Solutions Provider – Israel. For more information, visit www.otiglobal.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Whenever we use words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "would," "should," "will," "can" or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss, among others: our plans for the future, traction with our cryptocurrency efforts and our expectation of bringing tremendous value to our industry while generating predictable, high-margin, recurring revenues for the Company and great value for our shareholders. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are stated under the captions "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) and other known and unknown uncertainties and risk factors including those detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

