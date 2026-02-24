On Track Partners Acquires Carey's Seamless Gutters & Overhead Doors

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Partners, a leader in residential and commercial garage door services, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Carey's Seamless Gutters & Overhead Doors, a premier provider of seamless gutter systems and garage door installation, service, and repair serving southern Wisconsin. This partnership marks a significant step in On Track Partners' continued expansion across the Midwest.

Founded in 2006, Carey's has earned a strong reputation for quality workmanship, trusted service, and local expertise. With over 50 employees, the company serves homeowners and commercial customers throughout southern Wisconsin, delivering professional gutter installation and cleaning, and a full range of overhead door solutions.

"Carey's exemplifies the type of business we look to partner with – community-focused, service-oriented, and built on a reputation for doing the job right," said Daley Donigan, Head of M&A at On Track Partners. "Dan and Becky have grown a business that customers trust for both the quality of their work and the way they treat their communities. We're excited to support their continued success while preserving the culture and customer-first approach that has defined Carey's."

Under the new partnership, Carey's will continue operating under its established name, with its leadership team and employees remaining in place. The company's local presence, deep customer relationships, and commitment to craftsmanship will remain central as On Track Partners provides additional operational support and resources to help fuel continued future growth.

"We're incredibly proud of what we've built at Carey's, and this moment is a meaningful milestone for our team," said Dan and Becky Carey, Owners of Carey's Seamless Gutters & Overhead Doors. "On Track Partners understands the importance of people, culture, and customer trust. With their support, we can continue to invest in our team, broaden our service capabilities, and maintain the high standards our customers have come to expect."

On Track Partners was founded with the support of NorthCurrent Partners, a private investment firm focused on partnering with high-quality service businesses and supporting long-term value creation. Together, On Track Partners and its partner brands are committed to empowering local operators, investing in people, and delivering industry-leading service to customers and communities nationwide.

About On Track Partners

On Track Partners is a national leader in residential and commercial garage door installation, service, and repair. Through its partnerships with regional brands, On Track Partners focuses on driving growth, empowering teams, and delivering industry-leading service to customers nationwide. More information about On Track Partners can be found at www.ontrackpartnersusa.com.

About NorthCurrent Partners

Based in New York City, NorthCurrent Partners is a private investment firm that seeks to partner with and grow companies in the United States. As the private equity arm of a family office, NorthCurrent brings certainty, flexibility, and speed to its transactions and investment partnerships. NorthCurrent's longer-term approach comes from its roots in growing a multi-generation family business. NorthCurrent focuses on business and consumer services. Further information about NorthCurrent Partners can be found at www.northcurrentpartners.com.

