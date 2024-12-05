On Track Partners Expands Regional Footprint with Acquisition of Thomas Garage Door Sales

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Partners, a leader in residential and commercial garage door services, announced today that it has acquired Thomas Garage Door Sales, a trusted provider of high-quality garage door solutions in Central Indiana. As part of the acquisition, Thomas Garage Door Sales will operate under Fairmount Door, led by President Matt Hussong.

Founded with the support of NorthCurrent Partners, On Track Partners continues to invest in businesses with strong customer-focused service models and high growth potential. This acquisition enhances On Track Partners' presence in Indiana and supports its mission of delivering exceptional garage door solutions to residential and commercial customers.

"We are thrilled to join the On Track Partners family and to operate as part of Fairmount Door," said Henry Thomas and Jim Stephens, co-owners of Thomas Garage Door Sales. "This partnership provides opportunities to build on our legacy of quality and service while ensuring that our customers continue to receive expert support for their garage door needs."

Brad Goodwin, President of On Track Partners, noted: "The addition of Thomas Garage Door Sales to our team strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional service and expand our reach in Central Indiana. Henry and Jim have built an outstanding business, and we're proud to carry their legacy forward while continuing to serve our communities in the region."

About On Track Partners

On Track Partners is a national leader in residential and commercial garage door installation, service, and repair. Through its partnerships with regional brands, On Track Partners focuses on driving growth, empowering teams, and delivering industry-leading service to customers nationwide.

About NorthCurrent Partners

Based in New York City, NorthCurrent Partners is a private investment firm that seeks to partner with and grow companies in the United States. As the private equity arm of a family office, NorthCurrent brings certainty, flexibility, and speed to our transactions and investment partnerships. North Current's longer-term approach comes from its roots in growing a multi-generation family business. NorthCurrent focuses on business and consumer services.

Further information about NorthCurrent Partners can be found at www.northcurrentpartners.com

Further information about On Track Partners can be found at www.ontrackpartnersusa.com

